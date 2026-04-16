LegalZoom and GoDaddy Launch Streamlined Experience for Starting a Business

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LegalZoom (Nasdaq: LZ), America’s #1 online legal services company, and GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY), global leader in domains and tech for small businesses, today announced a strategic partnership, making LegalZoom the sole legal services provider in the GoDaddy ecosystem. This collaboration underscores both companies’ shared mission of empowering small businesses with the tools, technology, and professional support they need to grow and succeed.

As part of this strategic partnership, customers now have access to LegalZoom’s LLC formation services throughout the GoDaddy experience, empowering them to confidently secure a domain, build a website and also launch their business with the legal and state compliance support needed to start strong and stay protected. GoDaddy customers can now benefit from LegalZoom’s guided formation flow and fast LLC filing speeds to get their business up and running as soon as possible, while enjoying peace of mind knowing that attorney guidance is available if they need it.

“Partnerships are a critical component of our go-to-market strategy, and this collaboration with GoDaddy is a great example of how we can meet customers where they already are and deliver legal services through the complementary platforms they rely on,” said Kathy Tsitovich, chief corporate development & partnerships officer at LegalZoom. “We are thrilled to be the only legal services provider in the GoDaddy ecosystem, helping connect entrepreneurs with the exact business formation and legal services they need to succeed.”

Setting up an LLC is a huge step for new business owners, but the process can often be complex and time-consuming. LegalZoom’s formation services cover all essential steps to officially form a small business and keep it compliant, backed by LegalZoom’s intuitive technology and 100% accuracy filing guarantee, complete with access to their independent network of trusted attorneys.

“Forming an LLC should be a milestone for an entrepreneur, not a roadblock,” said Oliver Hoare, vice president of strategic partnerships at GoDaddy. “Partnering with LegalZoom delivers a streamlined path for customers to go from an idea to an officially registered business. It’s one more way we’re removing friction so small business owners can focus on building what they love.”

To learn more about starting a business with GoDaddy and LegalZoom, visit godaddy.com/airo/register-llc.

About LegalZoom

LegalZoom is a leading online platform for legal services, transforming how individuals and small businesses navigate the legal system. By combining intuitive technology with access to experienced attorneys—whether through our vast independent attorney network or our own law firm—we offer the tools and guidance people need to confidently manage everything from business formation and compliance to intellectual property protection and ongoing business management and legal support.

As AI reshapes how legal work gets done, LegalZoom is at the forefront of the human-in-the-loop approach, ensuring that the speed and efficiency of AI is always backed by the judgment and accountability of qualified professionals. With over two decades of experience and millions of customers served, LegalZoom helps individuals and small businesses navigate legal needs with confidence. For more information, please visit www.legalzoom.com.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, the world's largest domain name registrar, helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo®, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.