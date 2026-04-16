Horizon3.ai Accelerates Channel Investment at Global Partner Conference: Americas

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Horizon3.ai, the AI-native proactive security leader, today announced expanded investment in its global partner ecosystem at its Global Partner Conference: Americas, signaling a continued shift toward partner-led growth and scaled delivery of offensive security outcomes.

Now in its second year, the event brings together more than 100 partners in Orlando, Florida, reflecting strong momentum across the channel. Partners are a key driver of growth, with 32 percent of Q4 bookings sourced through the channel and approximately 70 percent of customers supported by Managed Security Service Providers.

This year’s conference reflects a deliberate strategy, with new leadership focus, formalized programs, and the launch of a Partner Advisory Board to strengthen alignment and execution. Partners including NCC Group, Optiv, Thrive, CDW, and Sentinel Technologies will be joining the event, reflecting the growing momentum of Horizon3.ai’s partner ecosystem and its focus on delivering measurable security outcomes through the channel.

Horizon3.ai is reinforcing its Partner First approach with a more structured, execution-focused model. The company is expanding how it engages partners to build a scalable ecosystem capable of delivering continuous security validation to customers worldwide.

“We are seeing a shift in how organizations approach security validation, and partners are central to making that shift real at scale,” said Tim Mackie, Global Vice President of Worldwide Channels, Horizon3.ai. “I am thrilled to host our second annual Global Partner Conference in Orlando this year. Having over 100 partners join us is a testament to our Partner First approach. This philosophy, combined with our revolutionary technology, creates a clear advantage for our collective customer base.”

Horizon3.ai’s partner investment builds on broader business momentum. The company recently reported 102% year-over-year ARR growth, driven by enterprise adoption and expanding MSSP relationships. More than 5,200 organizations globally rely on NodeZero®, the world’s best and most experienced AI Hacker, to identify and eliminate exploitable attack paths in production environments. The company was also recently recognized by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2026, underscoring its leadership in advancing offensive security.

This year’s investments focus on strengthening how partners engage and scale. Key initiatives include launching a Partner Advisory Board, expanding programs aligned to partner needs, improving alignment between product capabilities and partner delivery models, and accelerating partner-led growth across regions and industries.

What makes NodeZero different for us is how unique it is as an AI platform,” said Jordan LaRose, VP of NA & Interim CTO, Technical Assurance, NCC Group. “Because the tool is safe to use and highly configurable, NCC Group can use it with confidence to streamline our traditional penetration testing services and build new, continuous service offerings that provide ongoing value for our clients.

“Horizon3.ai’s NodeZero platform was built for this moment. As we work with our joint clients to harden their environments and proactively defend against adversarial AI, we are excited for the partnership. The maturity Horizon3.ai is bringing to their partner program signals they’re serious about scaling through the channel,” said Mike Peters, Vice President of Partners & Alliances at Optiv. “This is the kind of structured commitment that gives partners confidence to invest alongside them.”

As organizations face increasing pressure to validate their security posture against real-world attack paths, partners are becoming a critical force multiplier. Horizon3.ai is scaling its partner ecosystem to meet that demand, enabling partners to operationalize offensive security outcomes across diverse environments. The Global Partner Conference: Americas brings together partners, leadership, and product teams to align on execution and accelerate the next phase of growth.

ABOUT HORIZON3.ai

Horizon3.ai’s NodeZero® AI-Native Proactive Security Platform is trusted by four of the Fortune 10, the world’s largest banks, leading global pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturers, critical infrastructure operators worldwide, and the U.S. Defense Industrial Base. It enables organizations to proactively hack, fix, verify, and repeat testing on demand, continuously strengthening defenses and improving cyber resilience over time.

Recognized as the fastest-growing cybersecurity company in America (Inc 5000 and Deloitte Fast 500), Horizon3.ai was founded by former U.S. Special Operations members and industry experts, and is headquartered in San Francisco.

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