NWN Expands Palo Alto Networks Alliance With Prisma Access Monitoring Services to Streamline Security Operations at Scale

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NWN, today, announced an expansion of its partnership with Palo Alto Networks, centered on combining Prisma Access monitoring with NWN’s patented Experience Management Platform (EMP). The new offering is designed to help organizations—including particularly state, local, education (SLED) and public sector agencies—reduce operational complexity by standardizing secure access, visibility, and response workflows through EMP.

The launch includes leveraging Prisma Access for service connection monitoring to track availability and performance across secure access paths, data center monitoring to support hybrid and on‑prem connectivity models common in public sector deployments, and global status monitoring to provide centralized visibility.

These capabilities establish a consistent operational foundation for customers and NWN service teams—enabling faster detection, clearer prioritization, and more predictable response workflows delivered through EMP.

“By bringing Prisma Access monitoring into our Experience Management Platform, we’re simplifying how teams see issues and execute response workflows at scale,” said Andrew Gilman, Chief Marketing and Alliances Officer at NWN. “Especially for large enterprises, public sector, and regulated organizations where uptime, compliance, and speed of action are non‑negotiable.”

“Our expanded alliance with NWN reflects a shared commitment to operationalizing security for modern enterprises,” said Anar Desai, VP, North American Sales at Palo Alto Networks. “By combining Prisma Access with NWN’s Experience Management Platform, customers gain the ability to scale securely, knowing their digital infrastructure is backed by industry-leading technology and monitoring services.”

The new collaboration builds on NWN’s position as one of Palo Alto Networks National Partners in North America, supported by deep engineering expertise, authorized Prisma Access service delivery capabilities, and strong momentum across state, local, and education customers. By leveraging Prisma Access with EMP‑driven visibility and workflow execution, NWN is moving secure access from a standalone deployment to an operationalized, managed security service model—designed to scale with customer needs and regulatory requirements.

About NWN

NWN is the leading AI-powered technology solutions provider for North America's most innovative public and private organizations. For more than 30 years, NWN has helped over 6,000 CIOs deliver technology modernization programs with its Intelligent Workplace, Customer Experience (CX), Managed Devices, Cybersecurity and Public Safety, Connectivity, and Intelligent Cloud solutions. The company's proprietary Experience Management Platform ensures seamless service delivery, real-time observability and improved efficiency for its clients' most demanding technology needs. NWN is a high-performance, high-integrity team of 1,000+ experts committed to a customer-obsessed culture, earning a 80+ Customer Net Promoter Score. The company has been recognized with hundreds of industry awards and is proud to be a 'Best Place to Work' with an 80+ Employee Net Promoter Score.