Everlaw Expands Strategic Partnership Program with Array to Advance AI-Enabled Litigation

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everlaw, the cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, today announced its partnership with Array, a leading litigation support firm. Through the collaboration, Array will incorporate Everlaw into its broader legal technology ecosystem, expanding the solutions available to law firms, corporate legal teams, and government organizations.

The partnership reflects Array’s continued investment in a flexible legal technology ecosystem designed to support clients across a range of platforms and environments. By incorporating Everlaw into its offerings, Array expands the solutions available to legal teams while maintaining its neutral, service-led approach to technology and litigation support. Currently, 10 Array staff are Everlaw Certified across data operations and review management, with additional team members in the certification process to expand their technical expertise.

Key highlights of the partnership include:

Strengthening AI-enabled, modern litigation workflows : The partnership reflects a shared commitment to AI-powered review and analytics. With Everlaw, Array is able to deliver faster, more defensible, and cost-efficient review while aligning with its broader technology architecture and innovation roadmap.

: The partnership reflects a shared commitment to AI-powered review and analytics. With Everlaw, Array is able to deliver faster, more defensible, and cost-efficient review while aligning with its broader technology architecture and innovation roadmap. Expanding high-security and government matter capabilities : This expands Array’s capacity and credibility to support government and defense-adjacent matters that require strict compliance, data sovereignty, and ITAR-sensitive environments. For Everlaw customers, they now have a strong service provider partner to support this highly sensitive work.

: This expands Array’s capacity and credibility to support government and defense-adjacent matters that require strict compliance, data sovereignty, and ITAR-sensitive environments. For Everlaw customers, they now have a strong service provider partner to support this highly sensitive work. Reinforcing a client-first technology alignment: For teams already using Everlaw, Array creates a seamless integration, meeting legal teams where they are already operating.

“At Array, we’re deliberate about the technology partners we choose. Partnering with Everlaw reflects our commitment to building a modern, AI-enabled litigation ecosystem that gives clients both power and flexibility,” said Cory Flynn, Chief Technology Officer at Array. “By expanding our platform capabilities, we’re ensuring legal teams have access to advanced analytics, scalable cloud infrastructure, and defensible AI workflows — all supported by Array’s service expertise. This partnership is about meeting clients where they are and helping them move forward with confidence.”

“Legal teams are being asked to move faster, manage more data, and modernize their workflows without increasing risk,” said Joe Glass, Chief Revenue Officer at Everlaw. “Our partnership with Array helps meet that moment by making Everlaw’s platform more accessible through a services partner that knows how to support complex matters at scale.”

Learn more about the partnership here.

About Array

Array stands as a pioneering force in litigation support services, delivering innovative solutions to law firms and in-house legal teams. With a strategic presence across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom following the recent acquisition of Altlaw, Array has established itself as a trusted partner in the legal technology industry. Our foundation rests upon three unwavering pillars: our people, proven process, and focus on excellence, while leveraging our legal technology ecosystem that adapts to meet clients in their litigation journey. For more information, go to TrustArray.com.

About Everlaw

Everlaw helps legal teams navigate the increasingly complex ediscovery landscape to chart a straighter path to the truth. Trusted by Fortune 100 corporate counsel, 91 of the Am Law 200, and all state attorneys general, Everlaw's combination of intuitive experience, advanced technology, and partnership with customers empowers organizations to tackle the most pressing technological challenges—and transform their approach to discovery and litigation in the process. Founded in 2010 and based in Oakland, Calif., Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, HIG Growth Partners, K9 Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth. Follow us on LinkedIn.