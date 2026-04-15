Certinia Launches Veda, the Modern AI Operations Engine to Power the Intelligent Services Enterprise

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Certinia, the leading global provider of AI-powered Professional Services Automation (PSA), today announced the launch of Veda: an enterprise-grade intelligent operations engine built to transform services organizations from reactive, manual workflows to autonomous professional services.

As Certinia’s suite of AI specialist agents and intelligent actions, Veda delivers rules-bound, trusted and ROI-focused autonomous workflows, combining Certinia’s decades of institutional memory with advanced AI reasoning. Built alongside Certinia’s leading Professional Services (PS), Customer Success (CS), and Financial Management (FM) Cloud solutions, Veda’s flexibility allows it to be accessed through, and seamlessly integrated into, existing business workflows to drive immediate and measurable value.

A Modern AI Engine for a Transforming Industry

Professional services firms are struggling to achieve AI adoption and ROI with generic AI tools, models, and point solutions just as the industry hits a structural inflection point, driven by a mandate to move beyond AI curiosity toward strictly defined, tangible use cases. Services organizations also face mounting pressure to shrink the quote-to-revenue cycle and shift from billable-hour models toward outcome-based pricing, creating demand for a new class of infrastructure that fragmented, legacy systems were never built to support.

Veda answers this need with production-ready AI solutions grounded in Certinia's deep domain expertise, eliminating the manual tax on teams to deliver measurable, evidence-based growth. As the AI engine powering Certinia's portfolio, Veda orchestrates a hybrid operational model where specialist AI agents bring reasoning, judgment, and execution to services operations, working alongside human experts so they can focus on the strategic work and decisions that move the business forward — together redefining the unit economics of profitable service management.

Where generic AI platforms rely on a single generalist model, Veda is purpose-built and domain-specific. At its core is the industry's only suite of specialist AI agents, each grounded and permissioned for a distinct functional domain, making it the only intelligent services operations engine in the PSA category built specifically for the complexity of services delivery and management. These agents operate across two integrated layers: generative intelligence that surfaces insights and synthesizes complex data into clear narratives, and specialist AI agents that execute tasks, orchestrate workflows, and drive outcomes end-to-end.

"The services industry is at a turning point, and the gap between firms that operationalize AI and those still experimenting is widening fast. Veda is how Certinia's customers close that gap, with purpose-built intelligence that understands the real complexity of services operations and acts on it with a level of confidence and certainty that off-platform generalist AI solutions simply cannot replicate," said DJ Paoni, CEO, Certinia.

Veda in Action

The Veda suite of AI specialist agents and intelligent actions delivers proven and demonstrable ROI for each core team across the complete services lifecycle. Where Certinia's core solutions already set a high bar for operational performance, Veda acts as the force multiplier that maximizes tangible value across the entire business.

For resource managers, Veda automates staffing analysis, bench matching, and work reallocation, returning up to 10 hours of capacity per month on top of the 10 to 25% productivity lift already delivered by Certinia's core solution.

For project managers, on-demand summaries across project financials, staffing, risks, and deliverables eliminate the administrative overhead that consumes delivery time, returning up to 20 hours per month.

For customer success teams, Veda automates time-intensive workflows such as success planning, account and activity summaries, business review preparation, and tailored playbook creation. By surfacing renewal risks and expansion signals before they appear in the numbers, Veda drives an incremental 1% lift in expansion revenue and churn reduction. Because that retention improvement flows directly into utilization, a 1% utilization gain translates to a 1.5% EBITDA improvement, worth tens to hundreds of millions of dollars annually for large services organizations.

With intelligence embedded across the services journey, Veda ensures insights are never siloed within a single department. Users interact with Veda through natural language, and the system routes each request to the appropriate specialist agent to execute the task, meeting users where they work, whether inside Certinia or in collaboration tools such as Slack and Microsoft Teams.

Veda's agent suite covers the full breadth of services operations, from estimation and resourcing to delivery, financials, customer success, health monitoring, and customer lifecycle orchestration. Together, they give firms the context and execution capability to move faster, operate with greater precision, and scale with confidence.

"Veda has changed how our teams operate across the entire services lifecycle,” said Uriah Hakala, Senior Vice President of Professional Services at Diabsolut. “What used to require manual coordination across sales, delivery, finance, and customer success now happens with far less friction and far greater speed. The ability to have AI that understands our business context and acts on it, rather than simply reporting on it, is what makes Veda a meaningful step forward for us."

Built for Enterprise Scale and Value

AI adoption moves at the pace of trust. Veda combines the power of advanced AI reasoning with domain-specific context and intelligence, grounded in Certinia's decades of institutional memory and services-specific ontology, to deliver autonomous operations and outcomes that are deterministic, rules-bound, and auditable — trusted AI built for the complexity of real services organizations.

Beyond its generative and agentic capabilities, Veda is engineered to solve traditional barriers to AI adoption through an architecture that prioritizes flexibility and long-term value. A single Veda subscription ensures universal access to Certinia’s entire evolving AI suite, giving teams access to Certinia's latest AI capabilities through a transparent consumption model that pairs per-user fees with usage-based scaling, ensuring a predictable path to ROI that aligns directly with actual business output.

Veda is available today to organizations ready to transition from reactive delivery to autonomous operations. To see Veda in action inside real services workflows, join Certinia for a live webinar on Wednesday, April 22 at 10:45 AM EDT. Register here or visit Certinia.com for more information.

About Certinia

Certinia is the leading global provider of AI-powered Professional Services Automation (PSA), unifying sales, delivery, finance, and customer success on a single record to act with certainty across the entire services journey. Veda, Certinia's AI engine for services operations, combines specialist agents and intelligent actions grounded in decades of institutional knowledge to shift services organizations from reactive workflows to autonomous operations. This comprehensive system enables the world’s most complex global enterprises to accelerate time to revenue, drive scalable growth, and increase customer value. Certinia is backed by Haveli Investments, Salesforce Ventures, TA Associates, and General Atlantic. For more information, visit www.certinia.com.