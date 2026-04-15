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Krisp Launches Accent Conversion with British English Output

Real-time voice technology lets offshore agents sound local to British customers. No enrollment, no workflow changes.

Krisp Launches Accent Conversion with British English Output

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Krisp, the pioneer in real-time voice AI technology, today announced British English output for its AI-powered Accent Conversion technology. Agents based in India, the Philippines, Africa, the Middle East, the U.S., and Pakistan can now convert their voice to natural British English in real time. The technology works on-device, with no enrollment required and no changes to existing workflows.

UK-based companies and brands can deliver a customer experience that sounds local without changing their workforce model. BPOs can support UK programs from any offshore location and meet the accent expectations those clients require.

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Accent Conversion transforms an agent’s natural speech to British English in real time. It runs on their device without any network dependencies, delays, or changes to how the agent works. The customer hears a voice that sounds local.

The UK is one of the largest call center markets in the world, and a significant share of it is served by offshore operations. That model is cost-efficient, talent-rich, and built to scale, but it has always come with accent barriers. Consumers are sensitive to unfamiliar accents, and that sensitivity shows up in lower trust, weaker comprehension, and declines in CX metrics. Skilled agents lose ground on metrics not because of what they say, but because of how they sound.

Accent Conversion to British English fixes that. UK-based companies and brands can deliver a customer experience that sounds local without changing their workforce model. BPOs can support UK programs from any offshore location and meet the accent expectations those clients require.

Accent Conversion is already delivering measurable impact in production deployments:

  • 99% increase in Net Promoter Scores
  • 26% increase in sales conversion rate
  • 25% increase in employee satisfaction
  • 25% reduction in average handle time
  • 70% reduction in scaled operational delivery costs
  • 15% increase in CSAT
  • Only 1% of customers mention accent modification

“The offshore model isn’t going anywhere. It scales, and the talent is there. What’s been missing is a way to align how agents sound with the customers they serve,” said Davit Baghdasaryan, CEO and Co-Founder of Krisp. “British English output closes that gap for the UK market. It builds on what we’ve already proven in the US and expands Accent Conversion into a much larger part of the global call center industry.”

British English output is available now in Krisp’s Call Center AI platform and is coming soon to its meetings product. Existing customers can enable it instantly with no integration changes.

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About Krisp

Founded in 2017, Krisp builds real-time Voice AI for meetings, contact centers, and developers. Its Voice AI technology enhances digital voice communication through audio cleansing, noise cancellation, accent conversion, live speech-to-speech translation, agent assist, and speech analytics. Krisp applications are privacy-first, using industry-standard security practices across all audio hardware configurations and applications that support digital voice communication. Today, Krisp is deployed on over 200 million devices, has transcribed over 120 million calls, and processes over 80 billion minutes of voice conversations every month, helping contact centers harness the power of voice to unlock higher productivity and deliver better business outcomes.

Contacts

Media Contact
Shara Maurer
smaurer@krisp.ai

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Krisp

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English

Contacts

Media Contact
Shara Maurer
smaurer@krisp.ai

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