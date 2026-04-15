Avangrid-supported Research at Boise State University Yields Promising Treatments to Save Golden Eagles

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avangrid, Inc., a leading energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, today announced that it is supporting ongoing research at Boise State University aimed at increasing the Golden Eagle population across the Pacific Northwest. This work, which Avangrid has supported for the past three years, has helped refine promising treatments for saving Golden Eagle nestlings from two emerging threats to young raptors: poultry bugs and trichomonosis. Recently published research from Boise State University found that this combination of treatments saved an estimated 17 Golden Eagle nestlings over two years in the study area. According to Boise State researchers, this equates to an additional 10 adult eagles to support the breeding population.

“Protecting wildlife, enhancing biodiversity, and supporting conservation are core to Avangrid’s mission, and we are proud to work with dedicated partners like Boise State University working on solutions to protect Golden Eagles,” said Avangrid CEO Jose Antonio Miranda. “We know that when we invest in both the country’s energy infrastructure and wildlife protection, we help protect people’s health, homes, and livelihoods.”

“We are grateful to partner with Avangrid on this work. With their support, we’ve been able to translate our research into effective management strategies that improve eagle health and survival, and ultimately strengthen the breeding population,” said Julie Heath, Professor in Biological Sciences and Director of the Raptor Research Center at Boise State University.

Poultry bugs are a blood-sucking parasite – similar to human bed bugs – that live in eagle nest material. Infestations are becoming increasingly common in the region and can lead to smaller, less healthy, more stressed nestlings with a low chance of survival. Trichomonosis is a highly lethal disease caused by a single-celled organism that can lead to large plaques that eventually block a nestling’s throat or windpipe.

Researchers found treating for these emerging threats to be an effective, reliable, cost-effective, and quantifiable strategy for improving the survival of Golden Eagle nestlings and increasing the population of this iconic species.

Boise State’s team treated for poultry bugs using Diatomaceous earth – a fine powder made from fossilized shells commonly used to safely control pests and parasites – and permethrin – which impacts the nervous system of parasites. They treated for trichomonosis by administering a single dose of an anti-protozoan drug to the nestlings.

Avangrid continues to coordinate with Boise State and support future research into golden eagle conservation. Next steps include conducting experiments to determine optimal treatment frequency and expanding surveys for poultry bugs and trichomonosis at nesting sites across the western United States.

About Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. is a leading energy company in the United States working to meet the growing demand for energy for homes and businesses across the nation through service, innovation, and continued investments by expanding grid infrastructure and energy generation projects. Avangrid has corporate offices in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Maine, and Oregon, and operations across 25 states with approximately $50 billion in assets. Avangrid owns and operates seven electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.4 million customers in New York and New England. It also owns and operates nearly 100 energy generation facilities across the United States with a capacity of more than 11 Gigawatts, enough to power over 3 million homes. Avangrid employs approximately 8,500 people and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2026 for the eighth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the Iberdrola Group. For more information, visit http://www.avangrid.com.