Gillette Teams Up with the NHL in Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gillette, the world's leading expert in men's grooming, and the National Hockey League (NHL) today announced a multi-year Canadian partnership, naming Gillette the Official Shave partner of the NHL. The partnership unites two brands each with a rich history in sports. Together, they are driven by precision and performance, sharing a dedication to technical mastery at the highest level.

Gillette is the official shave partner of the NHL in Canada Share

Gillette's partnership with the NHL strengthens its presence in the Canadian sports landscape and will celebrate one of Canada's most beloved sports both on and off the ice starting in the 2026-27 season. The partnership brings hockey into Gillette's 100+ year sports legacy, which includes partnerships with many of the world's premier athletes, teams, and leagues across football, soccer, basketball, baseball, motorsports, esports, and more.

"The NHL is one of the world's most iconic sports leagues, and we’re honoured to partner with them as we continue to build on Gillette’s legacy in sports," said Jennifer Seiler, Senior Vice President, Gillette Canada. "Our partnership with the NHL underscores Gillette’s commitment to helping sports fans across Canada look and feel their best by championing their favourite sports."

“We are thrilled to welcome Gillette as an official partner in Canada, as we get ready to shave the ice in advance of the Stanley Cup Playoffs,” said Kyle McMann, Senior Vice President, Business Development, NHL. “Together, we’ll work in lockstep with Gillette and their world class team to delight fans in new and exciting ways.”

Further details about Gillette’s partnership with the NHL in Canada will be announced as the 2026-27 season approaches. For more information about Gillette including details about Gillette’s ultimate shaving experience, the GilletteLabs razor, please visit Gillette.ca.

About Gillette

For more than 120 years, Gillette has delivered precision technology and unrivaled product performance – improving the lives of over 800 million consumers around the world. From shaving and body grooming to skin care and sweat protection, Gillette offers a wide variety of products including razors, shave gel (gels, foams, and creams), skin care, aftershaves, antiperspirants, deodorants, and body wash. For more information and the latest news on Gillette, visit gillette.ca.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

About NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League’s international makeup with Players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers - League, team and Player accounts combined - across Facebook, X, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 250 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, TNT Sports and NHL Network in the U.S.; Prime Video, Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; and via SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™, Sports USA and TuneIn; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in nearly 200 countries and territories (listed here) via NHL.TV on DAZN.

Fans are engaged across the League’s digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to Player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League’s inception. NHL Productions develops compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to Players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL’s social and digital platforms.

The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL’s social impact platform, NHL Unites, reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. For more information, visit NHL.com.

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. © 2026 NHL. All Rights Reserved.