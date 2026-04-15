American Home Shield Expands Technology Partnership with SkySlope

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home warranties, today announced an expanded relationship with technology provider SkySlope to help simplify transactions for real estate agents and brokers in 43 states.

SkySlope’s solution streamlines the home warranty application process by eliminating unnecessary forms and automating the entire process into a single, centralized workflow. As a result, real estate agents can move faster and focus more on serving clients instead of spending time filling out multiple or duplicate documents.

After 6 years of success with SkySlope in 4 states, American Home Shield is expanding the relationship to support nearly 175,000 brokers and agents in 43 states.

“Our company purpose is to make life easier for every homeowner, and this partnership with SkySlope gives us another set of tools to help simplify the work of real estate agents and brokers,” said Kathy Collins, Frontdoor chief revenue officer. “We’re creating more value by streamlining their real estate transactions, reducing manual entry and giving them back more time to support homebuyers in other aspects of the complex home purchasing process.”

“We’re delighted to grow our partnership with American Home Shield,” said SkySlope CEO Tyler Smith. “At SkySlope, everything we build is focused on helping agents move faster, stay organized, and deliver a better experience for their clients. By simplifying home warranty workflows inside the transaction, we’re giving agents back valuable time to focus on what matters most—closing deals and serving people.”

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor and its family of brands are on a mission to make life easier for every homeowner through innovative technology and quality customer service. With over 55 years of experience, we are the leading provider of home warranties in the United States, handling approximately 3.8 million service requests for more than 2.1 million members through a network of approximately 17,000 qualified and independent service contractors. We also offer new home builder warranty solutions, which deliver value to both builders and homeowners through a suite of builder warranty products and support services.

Our customizable home warranties are annual service plan agreements that cover the repair or replacement for breakdowns due to normal wear and tear of major components. We cover up to 29 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, HVAC systems, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as optional coverages for pools, spas and pumps. Our home warranties provide peace of mind, budget protection, convenience, repair expertise and service guarantee. Our non-warranty services provide homeowners greater value through replacement and upgrade programs, as well as other home maintenance offerings.

Our 2-10 new home builder warranty solutions offer flexible builder‑backed and insurance‑backed warranty options covering workmanship, home distribution systems and structural components.

Frontdoor family of brands include American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard, Landmark and 2-10 HBW brands. For more information about Frontdoor, Inc., please visit frontdoorhome.com.

About SkySlope

Since 2011, SkySlope has led real estate innovation, working closely with brokers to deliver intelligent solutions that drive transformation. As one of the industry’s original disruptors, it has become the trusted platform for managing transactions from contract to close, empowering 900,000 real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada. With nearly three million transactions handled annually, SkySlope is dedicated to collaborating with agents and brokers to redefine how they work, building a legacy that propels the real estate industry forward. For more information, visit SkySlope.com.

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