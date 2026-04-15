Veritone Launches Next Generation Discovery Solution with Content Intelligence AI Agent

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in enterprise AI and data solutions, today launched Discovery Content Intelligence with its new VERI AI agent. Discovery Content Intelligence with VERI is designed to transform how media and entertainment organizations interact with their vast audio and video archives, shifting from slow, manual keyword searches to an intuitive, conversational intelligence model.

For media and entertainment organizations, growing content archives represent significant cultural and financial value—but accessing and using that content remains slow and often manual. Broadcast footage, interviews, and live programming are frequently underutilized as a result.

Discovery Content Intelligence with VERI addresses this challenge head-on, powering a more intuitive, agent-driven experience, helping users:

Quickly find specific moments across content libraries using natural language queries

Summarize and analyze large volumes of media into structured, ready-to-use insights and reports

Identify patterns, topics, and connections that manual workflows may overlook

Track brand mentions, topics, and sentiment across programming and campaigns in near real time

Verify ad placements and content performance with timestamp-level accuracy and speed

“Media and entertainment organizations are no longer just competing on the content they create, but on how intelligently and quickly they can activate it,” said Ryan Steelberg, President and CEO of Veritone. “We're moving beyond simple search and giving content owners the power to have a conversation with their archives. This unlocks a new frontier of operational efficiency, insight, and monetization for the entire industry.”

Built on Veritone’s aiWARE™ platform, broadcasters have historically used Discovery to transform live and pre-recorded broadcasts into structured, searchable data. With the addition of VERI, Discovery now goes beyond search, acting as an AI agent that analyzes media, extracts key insights, and delivers structured, ready-to-use outputs in response to natural language questions. Users can quickly surface relevant moments, identify topics, speakers, and brand mentions, uncover patterns and trends, and generate summaries or reports from large media libraries—significantly reducing manual review.

VERI is built on an advanced, multi-model cognitive architecture that represents a fundamental shift in agentic AI design. Rather than relying on a single, monolithic Large Language Model (LLM) to reactively improvise solutions step-by-step without an overarching strategy, VERI utilizes LLMs as highly specialized reasoning engines within a deterministic execution environment. By orchestrating multiple models to collaborate on discrete tasks, from live schema discovery to multimodal summarization, the agent acts as a high-level planner, executing complex, multi-step "macro-actions" across vast media archives. This strict separation of the AI’s reasoning capabilities from the underlying data processing ensures absolute precision and highly reliable execution, resulting in an enterprise-grade engine that dynamically synthesizes transcripts, structured metadata, and computer vision outputs at scale.

These capabilities translate directly into real-world workflows, from content discovery and analysis to applications like advertising verification, where teams can confirm when and where content aired in near real-time.

In addition to the VERI agent, the next generation of Veritone Discovery features a modernized user interface, creating a unified experience that is more accessible across teams – from producers to sales.

By combining AI-driven data processing with agent-based interaction, Veritone Discovery Content Intelligence enables organizations to streamline operations, accelerate decision-making, and unlock greater value from their content libraries.

Veritone will showcase Discovery Content Intelligence with VERI during the 2026 NAB Show in Las Vegas from April 19 to 22, in booth #W1453 in the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall. Request a meeting in advance by visiting: https://go.veritone.com/nab-2026/p/1

To learn more about Discovery, visit https://www.veritone.com/applications/discovery.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision-making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI, Veritone advances human potential and drives positive societal change. To learn more, visit www.veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated capabilities and performance of Veritone's Discovery Content Intelligence solution and VERI AI agent; the ability of Discovery Content Intelligence to transform media workflows, surface intelligence from content archives, and reduce manual processes; expected demand for AI-driven content intelligence solutions in the media and entertainment industry; the benefits expected to be realized by users of the Discovery Content Intelligence solution, including operational efficiency gains, accelerated decision-making, and content monetization opportunities; and Veritone's business strategy, market position, and growth opportunities.

Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "continue," "can," "may," "plans," "potential," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ability of Veritone's AI models and technology to perform as expected; the pace and extent of adoption of AI-driven content intelligence solutions by media and entertainment organizations; competition from other providers of media search, analysis, and AI solutions; Veritone's ability to retain and expand its media and entertainment customer base; market acceptance of the VERI AI agent and Discovery Content Intelligence platform enhancements; and other risks described in Veritone's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.