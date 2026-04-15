ExOne Global Holdings Brings Printhead Manufacturing to Detroit, Cuts Maintenance Prices for U.S. Customers

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ExOne Global Holdings (“ExOne Global” or the “Company”) announced a series of customer-focused updates, including the start of U.S. manufacturing of its Spectra Mono-Z printhead in the Detroit area, the establishment of a local parts inventory in Detroit, a new transparent annual price list, a refreshed maintenance program, and free 24/7 live phone support for all S-Max customers. Together, these updates directly address the lead-time, support, and total-cost-of-ownership priorities most commonly raised by binder jet operators across U.S. industrial markets.

"These updates are a direct response to recent customer feedback around domestic supply, expedited parts access, predictable pricing, and support they can count on," said Mike Dougherty, Managing Director of Americas, ExOne Global Holdings. Share

ExOne Global Holdings has begun manufacturing its Spectra Mono-Z printheads at its facility in Canton, Michigan, marking the first step in a longer-term program to bring additional major subsystems into U.S. production. The move reflects the company’s commitment to supply chain resilience and positions the company to serve defense, aerospace, automotive, energy, and foundry customers with reduced dependence on international component sourcing. Customers currently operating legacy Polaris printhead systems will continue to receive full support, with a clear migration path available.

Alongside domestic printhead production, the Spring 2026 updates include:

Detroit-based parts inventory . ExOne Global Holdings is building a local parts inventory in the Detroit area sized to current customer demand and designed to scale as the installed base grows, meaningfully reducing lead times for spare parts and consumables for U.S. operators.

. ExOne Global Holdings is building a local parts inventory in the Detroit area sized to current customer demand and designed to scale as the installed base grows, meaningfully reducing lead times for spare parts and consumables for U.S. operators. Annual published price list . A new transparent, annually refreshed price list that is inclusive of applicable tariffs and freight to Detroit will give customers and procurement teams predictability in total cost of ownership, replacing variable pricing with a consistent, published schedule.

. A new transparent, annually refreshed price list that is inclusive of applicable tariffs and freight to Detroit will give customers and procurement teams predictability in total cost of ownership, replacing variable pricing with a consistent, published schedule. Refreshed three-tier maintenance program . The updated program spans three tiers (Essentials, Recommended, and Enterprise) designed to serve single-machine shops through large fleet operators. The Recommended tier has been repriced lower compared to the prior year, and custom pricing is available for customers operating fleets.

. The updated program spans three tiers (Essentials, Recommended, and Enterprise) designed to serve single-machine shops through large fleet operators. The Recommended tier has been repriced lower compared to the prior year, and custom pricing is available for customers operating fleets. Free 24/7 live phone support. Free 24/7 phone support is now live for all ExOne Global customers, with a guaranteed live-human answer around the clock. Free remote support has been in place for all customers since ExOne’s change of ownership in 2025.

“These updates are a direct response to recent customer feedback around domestic supply, expedited parts access, predictable pricing, and support they can count on,” said Mike Dougherty, Managing Director of Americas, ExOne Global Holdings. “Initiating printhead production in Detroit is the first step in our broader U.S. manufacturing buildout, and it reflects the long-term commitment we're making to our customers and to American industrial infrastructure.”

About ExOne Global Holdings

ExOne Global Holdings is an industrial technology company focused on additive manufacturing solutions for production and tooling applications, with particular strength in binder jetting and related materials and process know-how. The Company supports customers and partners across aerospace, defense, energy, automotive, and heavy industry, helping enable cost-effective production, supply-chain resilience, and localized manufacturing. ExOne Global combines an installed base of industrial systems with engineering services, application development, and global field support to accelerate adoption from qualification through scaled deployment.