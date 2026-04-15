Medallia Deepens Investment in Partner Ecosystem with New Service Partner Program, Expanded Engagement Opportunities, and Awards

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, is deepening its investment in a thriving global ecosystem of services partners that help organizations put customer and employee experience at the center of their business strategy. Medallia is creating more opportunities for partners to engage with its community at key events, a recent awards program at Experience ‘26, and the launch of a new Services Partner Program.

Medallia’s partner momentum was on full display recently at Experience Las Vegas, where 16 services partners – including Deloitte Digital, Ipsos, KPMG, and others – participated as sponsors and several others joined leading global brands on stage to share thought leadership and real-world examples of how experience-led transformation is driving measurable business impact. This partner ecosystem plays a critical role in helping organizations unlock the full value of experience management.

Medallia is also expanding engagement with its partner community globally. Following the success of its Partner Summit in Las Vegas, Medallia is introducing its first EMEA Partner Summit today ahead of its World Tour London event tomorrow, bringing together regional partners to share strategy and strengthen collaboration for customers across Europe.

To further support its growing ecosystem of partners, Medallia is also announcing the launch of a new, formal Services Partner Program, designed to create deeper alignment on strategic priorities, accelerate joint innovation, and empower partners to deliver even greater value to customers worldwide. This program provides new benefits and a framework aimed to help partners succeed more quickly with Medallia, including:

Tiered placement based on revenue to recognize current contributions

to recognize current contributions A clear roadmap for partner progression , with the opportunity to earn higher-value benefits

, with the opportunity to earn higher-value benefits Expanded resources and alignment to drive mutual success and stronger customer outcomes

Quotes about Medallia’s Investment in Services Partners

“Medallia has played an integral role in helping our clients achieve customer-centric transformation at scale,” said Tim Greulich, Managing Director, Deloitte Digital, Deloitte Consulting LLP. “The new Medallia Services program strengthens our ability to innovate together, deliver with greater speed and drive measurable outcomes. This program opens an exciting new chapter for expanding our work together.”

"Our partnership with Medallia continues to deepen as we work together to help organizations deliver more meaningful customer experiences," said Michael Crow, Partner, Insight & Voice of the Customer, KPMG UK. "The Medallia Services Program introduces a clear, tiered approach that strengthens collaboration and enables partners to deliver greater value and impact for clients. We're excited about what this next phase of the partnership will unlock."

“Medallia’s partners are central to both our long-term growth strategy and the value we deliver to our customers every day,” said Sid Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer at Medallia. “With our enhanced leadership, expanded summit programs, and the new Services Partner Program, we are strengthening our commitment to provide partners with the visibility, support, and opportunities they need to thrive and continue driving strong business outcomes for our customers around the world.”

About Medallia

Medallia is the global leader in customer and employee experience, trusted by the world’s most iconic brands — including 7 of the Fortune 10. Medallia’s AI-driven platform helps enterprise organizations turn billions of feedback signals into clear, prioritized actions. With deep domain expertise, a powerful partner ecosystem, and consistent leadership recognition from top industry analysts, Medallia transforms customer experience into a strategic driver of business growth. Learn more at www.medallia.com.