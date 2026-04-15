Rue Gilt Groupe Integrates Riskified Identity Intelligence into Its Customer Service Experience

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riskified (NYSE: RSKD), a leader in ecommerce fraud and risk intelligence, today announced an innovation-led partnership with Rue Gilt Groupe (RGG), a premium and luxury off-price ecommerce company, to implement risk-aware identity intelligence to transform RGG’s customer experiences. By integrating Riskified’s real-time identity risk scores directly into customer service workflows, RGG is enabling agents to instantly distinguish between loyal members and professional abusers, delivering a better experience for trusted customers while surgically mitigating losses from fraud and abuse.

For years, Customer experience (CX) leaders have faced a difficult compromise: offer instant resolution to drive loyalty or implement rigid rules to stop the rising tide of fraudulent refund claims and return abuse. This challenge is amplified by the rise of Generative AI, which has scaled the opportunity for exploitation through synthetic identities, doctored photos, voice spoofing, and increasingly persuasive social engineering scripts.

Riskified identity intelligence addresses this gap by extending the company’s policy abuse prevention capabilities, including Policy Protect, into customer service workflows, directly within the CRM or service console agents use. By leveraging an identity engine that parses more than 5 billion historical transactions across our global merchant network, this identity clustering solution provides a high-confidence view of the unique individual behind every email, order, account, address, claim, and phone number. Of identities with multiple claims, 13% have activity across more than one merchant, and those identities are associated with 7x more accounts on average than identities with no claims. This makes a network view of identity critical for detecting repeat and coordinated abuse.

When a customer contacts a service center with a refund claim or a high-risk request such as a package reroute, agents are provided with a real-time identity risk score. This gives agents immediate visibility into risk signals and the trustworthiness of the individual behind the request, helping them make faster and more accurate decisions in the moment. As more large enterprises deploy AI agents on the front lines of customer service, real-time identity risk becomes even more important. It helps prevent manipulation and abuse while reducing false positives that can negatively impact customer satisfaction.

“When you know exactly who you’re dealing with, you no longer have to choose between protecting the business and delighting the customer. Riskified’s identity intelligence improves our ability to do both,” said Maria Vargas, SVP of Member Experiences at Rue Gilt Groupe. “By bringing Riskified’s risk and identity insights directly into our Zendesk service console, we are giving our frontline teams the confidence to fast-track our most valuable members for instant resolution, while applying the necessary friction to deter serial abusers who hide behind fake or stolen accounts.”

Riskified identity intelligence is already delivering significant operational impact. Merchants using Riskified’s Policy Protect solution have seen up to a 30% reduction in complaint rates and in several instances a 7-figure reduction in refund and return costs by automating decisions for low-risk identities and providing clear guidance on higher-risk cases.

This reflects how concentrated policy abuse can be. Using Riskified Policy Protect, Ring, Amazon’s smart home security system, was able to determine that 600 individuals were responsible for $4M+ in abuse each year, with some committing as much as $150K annually. This demonstrates how a small group of repeat offenders can drive outsized losses. Read Amazon Ring’s success story here.

“The future of retail hinges on delivering fast, exceptional experiences to loyal customers while protecting against increasingly sophisticated abuse,” said Jeff Otto, Chief Marketing Officer at Riskified. “Our partnership with Rue Gilt Groupe represents the next evolution of CX. With risk-aware identity intelligence, service teams, both human and AI, can instantly reward trusted customers and accelerate resolution, while stopping bad actors. Every interaction is powered by network-scale intelligence to maximize lifetime value and prevent leakage.”

Join the webinar, The Risk-Aware CX Revolution, live on Tuesday, April 23, 2026, or on demand. Learn how Riskified identity intelligence gives customer service teams real-time insight into who they’re interacting with, helping merchants fast-track trusted customers, block serial abusers, and protect revenue, and how Rue Gilt Groupe transformed its customer service workflow.

About Rue Gilt Groupe

Rue Gilt Groupe is the premier off-price e-commerce portfolio company, connecting more than 35 million members with coveted designers at an exceptional value. Two complementary brands, Rue La La and Gilt, utilize world-class merchandising, technology and marketing to strategically support our brand partners and inspire members daily. Our approach to retail brings excitement to online shopping and the best-in-class experience that today's customers demand.

About Riskified

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) empowers businesses to unleash ecommerce growth by outsmarting risk. Many of the world’s biggest brands and publicly traded companies selling online rely on Riskified for guaranteed protection against chargebacks, to fight fraud and policy abuse at scale, and to improve customer retention. Developed and managed by the largest team of ecommerce risk analysts, data scientists, and researchers, Riskified’s AI-powered fraud and risk intelligence platform analyzes the individual behind each interaction to provide real-time decisions and robust identity-based insights. Learn more at riskified.com.