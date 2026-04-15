QT Imaging debuts the QT Imaging-Olea Viewer for integrated, multimodality breast imaging within a single user interface.

NOVATO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: QTI) (“QT Imaging” or the “Company”), a medical device company dedicated to transforming breast health management through innovative, radiation-free imaging technology, today announced the launch of the QTI Imaging-Olea Viewer, developed in collaboration with Olea Medical, a leader in advanced imaging software solutions.

The QT Imaging-Olea Viewer provides a unified platform for viewing multiple breast imaging modalities, enabling clinicians to efficiently correlate findings across imaging sources and monitor patients longitudinally. Share

The QT Imaging-Olea Viewer provides a unified platform for viewing multiple breast imaging modalities, enabling clinicians to efficiently correlate findings across imaging sources and monitor patients longitudinally. By reducing reliance on multiple software viewers, the system streamlines workflow, enhances clinical efficiency, and supports more informed patient management over time.

“Integrating quantitative, radiation-free QTscan data with mammography, digital breast tomosynthesis, MRI, and ultrasound in a single intuitive platform improves interpretive efficiency, strengthens diagnostic confidence, and supports a more comprehensive multimodality approach to breast evaluation,” said Dr. Bilal Malik, Chief Medical Officer of QT Imaging.

QT Imaging’s Breast Acoustic CT™ system leverages advanced ultrasound tomography to deliver true 3D volumetric breast imaging without ionizing radiation or painful compression. Designed to provide quantitative, reproducible imaging data, the technology offers particular clinical value in women with dense breast tissue. Powered by Olea Medical’s industry leading visualization framework, the QT Imaging-Olea Viewer enables comprehensive analysis of QT Imaging datasets through advanced 3D rendering, quantitative assessment, and integrated AI/ML capabilities, including future automated lesion segmentation and computer-aided detection applications.

“Our collaboration with QT Imaging shows how advanced software and imaging innovation can seamlessly come together to benefit clinicians and patients alike,” said Faycal Djeridane, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Olea Medical. “By integrating QT Imaging’s quantitative biomarkers into our advanced imaging platform, we’re enabling a data-rich, cohesive viewing experience that enhances diagnostic efficiency.”

The QT Imaging-Olea Viewer will be available for demonstration at the Olea Medical exhibition booth #433 at the SBI Breast Imaging Symposium, being held April 16-19 at the Seattle Convention Center. The QT-Viewer was developed under a QT Imaging and Olea Medical collaboration that was announced in January 2026.

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: QTI) is a medical device company engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative imaging systems using low frequency sound waves. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. strives to improve global health outcomes. Its strategy is predicated upon the fact that medical imaging is critical to the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of disease and that it should be safe, affordable, accessible, and centered on the patient’s experience. For more information on QT Imaging Holdings, Inc., please visit www.qtimaging.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Breast Acoustic CT™ is a trademark of an affiliate of QT Imaging Holdings, Inc.

About Olea Medical

Olea Medical, a Canon Medical Systems Corporation company, is a medical imaging software provider specializing in advanced MR, CT, and ultrasound imaging post-processing solutions. Based in La Ciotat, France, the company has established its credibility through the clinical translation of cutting-edge technologies and long-standing partnerships with leading academic and clinical institutions worldwide.

Olea Medical’s solutions combine artificial intelligence-assisted technologies with proprietary Bayesian algorithms and advanced optimization methods applied to medical imaging. As a result, Olea Medical is a recognized player in standardized, vendor-neutral, advanced quantitative and qualitative imaging, supporting both morphological and functional analysis across MR, CT, and ultrasound imaging.

By bringing complex mathematical models into routine clinical practice, Olea Medical enables easy access to accurate, robust imaging biomarkers, supporting enhanced diagnostic confidence, longitudinal analysis, and response-to-treatment assessment across a broad range of clinical applications. For more information, please visit http://www.olea-medical.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the QT Imaging-Olea Viewer and its utilization with QT Imaging’s Breast Acoustic CT system for viewing QTscans, plans for QT Imaging, new product development and introduction, product sales growth and projected revenues, QT Imaging’s industry, future events, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of QT Imaging's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by you or any other investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond our control. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those relating to: the ability of the Company to sell and deploy the QT Imaging Breast Acoustic CT Scanner; the ability to extend product offerings into new areas or products; the ability to commercialize technology; unexpected occurrences that deter the full documentation and “bring to market” plan for products; trends and fluctuations in the industry; changes in demand and purchasing volume of customers; unpredictability of suppliers; the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and the ability to move product sales to production levels; changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; the uncertainty of projected financial information; delays caused by factors outside of our control; changes in our ability to successfully receive purchase orders and generate revenue under our existing contracts with partners and distributors; our ability to realize the benefits of the strategic partnerships; the identified material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting (including the timeline to remediate the material weakness); the rollout of the business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on our future business; our ability to obtain and access financing in the future; our ability to pay our debt obligations as they come due; and those factors discussed in the Company’s reports and other documents filed with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that QT Imaging presently does not know or that QT Imaging currently believes are immaterial which could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect QT Imaging's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this release. QT Imaging anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause QT Imaging's assessments to change. However, while QT Imaging may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, QT Imaging specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.