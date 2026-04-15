Tide and Downy Rinse Named Official Laundry Partners of the NHL

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, on National Laundry Day, Procter & Gamble and the National Hockey League (NHL) announced that Tide and Downy Rinse have been named Official Laundry Partners of the NHL. The multi-year Canadian partnership unites two trusted brands with the country's most passionate sports audience, bringing superior laundry products to hockey fans and families across the nation.

Tide and Downy Rinse have been named Official Laundry Partners of the NHL Share

"This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting what matters most to Canadian families, and for hockey households, that means keeping gear game-ready," said Mike Hartman, Senior Vice President, Fabric & Home Care, P&G Canada. "Tide and Downy Rinse are formulated for performance, tackling the sweat, stains, and deep-set odours that come with the game. We're proud to be part of the NHL community to provide solutions for clean and fresh laundry, in one wash."

“With the Stanley Cup Playoffs around the corner, there’s no better time to welcome Tide and Downy Rinse to the NHL family,” said Kyle McMann, Senior Vice President, Business Development, NHL. “As the season reaches its most intense stretch, this partnership will bring the trusted cleaning power of two iconic brands to keep fans outfits fresh as they show up to cheer on their favorite teams.”

As Official Laundry Partners, Tide and Downy Rinse will be integrated across NHL marketing and fan engagement initiatives across Canada, providing Canadians with the products that keep hockey gear game-ready, week after week.

FAQS

What makes Downy Rinse different?

Downy Rinse doesn't just mask odours, it actively removes deep-set smells at the source. Instead of covering up the stink, it rinses it away, leaving clothes fresher and softer in just one wash.

Downy Rinse is formulated to break down and remove odours at the source, in just 1 wash! It works on all fabrics, including hockey gear. It doesn’t just mask odours, it rinses it away, leaving clothes fresher & softer in just 1 wash.

Why is this important for hockey gear?

Hockey equipment absorbs sweat and odors that regular detergent can't fully eliminate. Downy Rinse tackles those stubborn, deep-set odors that linger in athletic fabrics, so your gear stays fresh between washes.

How does Tide Oxi MAX tackle hockey gear stains?

The Oxi MAX formula has 42% cleaning surfactants to remove tough stains like grease, even in cold water, and 15% non-ionic surfactants to tackle body soils. The formula has been tested against 22 different stains across a wide range of fabrics, machines, and wash conditions to ensure superior performance against tough stains.

How does Tide OXI MAX battle against sweat and other odours?

By adding 15% non-ionic surfactants and unique malodour technology, the formula effectively removes body soils and sweat smells. Advanced perfume technology also helps capture odours throughout the wash, leaving clothes fresher for longer.

Availability

Tide PODS OXIMAX & Downy Rinse are available nationwide in-store and online. Pricing determined at the discretion of the retailer.

To learn more:

Please visit www.tide.com. Follow Tide on TikTok and Instagram (@TideLaundry) for cleaning tips, product updates, and stories from Tide’s innovation journey.

Please visit www.downy.com

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League’s international makeup with Players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers - League, team and Player accounts combined - across Facebook, X, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 250 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, TNT Sports and NHL Network in the U.S.; Prime Video, Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; and via SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™, Sports USA and TuneIn; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in nearly 200 countries and territories (listed here) via NHL.TV on DAZN.

Fans are engaged across the League’s digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to Player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League’s inception. NHL Productions develops compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to Players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL’s social and digital platforms.

The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL’s social impact platform, NHL Unites, reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. For more information, visit NHL.com.