Atelerix Forms Strategic Partnership With JH Health Ltd to Expand Non-Cryogenic Cell Preservation Capabilities in the Middle East

NEWCASTLE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atelerix, a biotech company revolutionising cell preservation and biological transport with its pioneering hydrogel encapsulation technology, today announced it has established a strategic partnership with JH Health Ltd, a Saudi Arabian company focused on medical and health-related technology. The partnership grants JH Health exclusive rights to use and distribute Atelerix’s hydrogel-based cell and tissue preservation solutions in the Middle East, significantly bolstering Atelerix’s global commercial footprint with new regional manufacturing and distribution channels.

Responding to increasing global demand for its technology, Atelerix’s growth strategy has centred around establishing new strategic partnerships to provide local technical expertise and regional supply in key markets, including China, Europe and Africa. This latest agreement with JH Health is a significant development, providing access to extensive networks and distribution channels necessary to support entry into the Middle East’s growing life science and healthcare market.

The strategic partnership with JH Health will primarily focus on enabling the stable transport of patient-derived biological samples for clinical diagnostics and research use, including the development of a new biobank within the region. Supported locally by JH Health, Atelerix will lead regulatory approvals for its technology with the Saudi Food and Drug Authority. JH Health will also provide financial support and strategic expertise for Atelerix’s operational scale-up in the region, including local capabilities with high volume manufacturing and supporting opportunities for new research partnerships to further develop its hypothermic preservation technology.

Atelerix’s proprietary hydrogel technology enables stable long-term storage and transport of sensitive biological samples. By physically encapsulating cells and tissues in a soft hydrogel matrix that stabilises membrane integrity, Atelerix’s technology enables samples to be stored at ambient temperature for up to two weeks, eliminating the need for costly cold chain logistics and preventing the loss of sample viability associated with cryopreservation.

Alastair Carrington, CEO, Atelerix, commented: “By partnering with JH Health, we gain access to the deep market expertise and local support needed to establish our operations in the Middle East. Their strategic investment will enable us to build out our local manufacturing capabilities, ensuring we are equipped to deliver the future of biological transport logistics and meet the needs of the rapidly growing life science market in the region. This partnership is an integral next step in our strategy to bring our advanced cell preservation solutions to customers, worldwide.”

Mohammed Al Jumah, CEO, JH Health, said: “We are delighted to establish a strategic partnership with Atelerix to bring advanced biosample preservation technologies to the Middle East. By combining Atelerix’s pioneering solutions with our regional expertise, this collaboration enhances access to advanced tools that support biomedical research, accelerate scientific discovery, and strengthen clinical development across the region, ultimately improving healthcare outcomes.”

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