Ameresco and Cook County Celebrate Completion of Solar Installation at Skokie Courthouse

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & SKOKIE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy infrastructure solutions provider, celebrated the completion of a new solar photovoltaic (PV) installation at the Skokie Courthouse in Cook County, Illinois, with a ribbon‑cutting ceremony alongside Cook County leadership and project partners.

By investing in on-site renewable energy at the Skokie Courthouse, we are reducing emissions, lowering energy costs, and creating long-term value for residents. Share

The solar installation consists of two arrays, totaling 1.5 megawatts (MW), located on the courthouse rooftop and on the parking garage, designed to generate approximately 1,737 megawatt‑hours (MWh) of clean electricity annually. The system is expected to offset over 50 percent of the facility’s annual electricity consumption, advancing Cook County’s sustainability and decarbonization goals while reducing long‑term operating costs.

“This project demonstrates Cook County’s commitment to leading by example when it comes to clean energy and responsible stewardship of public facilities,” said President Toni Preckwinkle, Cook County Board President. “By investing in on‑site renewable energy at the Skokie Courthouse, we are reducing emissions, lowering energy costs, and creating long‑term value for residents.”

The environmental benefits of the project remain significant, particularly in the context of today’s heightened focus on energy independence, cost stability, and emissions reduction. The system is projected to cut greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 722 metric tons of CO₂e annually—roughly equivalent to the carbon sequestered by more than 724 acres of forest each year. At the same time, it is expected to generate enough clean energy to match the annual electricity use of over 150 homes, helping to reduce reliance on volatile energy markets while supporting long-term sustainability and resilience goals.

“Projects like the Skokie Courthouse solar installation highlight how public sector facilities can play a meaningful role in the energy transition,” said Lou Maltezos, Co-President of Ameresco. “We’re proud to collaborate with Cook County to deliver a solution that supports resilience, sustainability, and fiscal responsibility while producing measurable environmental benefits for the community.”

The project was developed in collaboration with Cook County’s Bureau of Asset Management, with leadership and support from the County’s energy and facilities teams. By leveraging underutilized space on the courthouse roof and parking structures, the installation maximizes clean energy generation without impacting daily courthouse operations.

In addition to completing the Skokie Courthouse solar installation, Ameresco has also been awarded eight additional solar projects with Cook County, further expanding the County’s on‑site renewable energy portfolio. These projects, currently in the design phase, represent approximately 3.3 MW of new solar capacity and are expected to be completed by November 2027. Together, these systems will play a key role in supporting Cook County’s 2030 sustainability and emissions‑reduction goals.

To learn more about solar power solutions offered by Ameresco, visit https://www.ameresco.com/solution-solar-power/

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading energy infrastructure solutions provider dedicated to helping customers reduce costs, enhance resilience, and decarbonize to net zero in the global energy transition. Our comprehensive portfolio includes implementing smart energy efficiency solutions, upgrading aging infrastructure, and developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources. As a trusted full-service partner, Ameresco shows the way by reducing energy use and delivering energy infrastructure solutions to Federal, state and local governments, utilities, data centers, educational and healthcare institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of completion of a customer’s project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of Ameresco’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in Ameresco’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in Ameresco’s previously reported contracted backlog as of December 31, 2025.