Gimme Seaweed Names Moxie Communications Group as Agency of Record to Drive Market Growth

SAN RAFAEL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gimme Seaweed, the pioneer in organic, roasted seaweed snacks, announces it has officially selected Moxie Communications Group as its Agency of Record (AOR). The partnership marks a strategic move by Gimme Seaweed to amplify its brand presence, accelerate retail expansion, and deepen consumer engagement through integrated PR and creative storytelling.

Gimme Seaweed is redefining the healthy snacking landscape by introducing a pivotal new medium to the American pantry. The original vision of founders Annie Chun and Stephen Broad was to reimagine seaweed—traditionally a side dish or ingredient—as a mainstream snack, strategically expanding the category’s appeal to a new generation of diverse consumers. Now the category leader, Gimme Seaweed has partnered with Moxie Communications Group, a firm known for scaling high-growth consumer brands, to solidify its position as a nationally recognized household name.

In February 2026, the company appointed accomplished CPG leader Chris Lansing as CEO. Lansing is a powerhouse in the CPG world, who has held CEO positions at Health–Ade Kombucha and Nature’s Bakery. Her appointment signals the company’s trajectory to become a leader in the next generation of better-for-you snacking.

“Moxie Communications Group is a seamless fit with the Gimme family," said Chris Lansing, CEO of Gimme Seaweed. "Their proven track record of taking mission-led brands to the next level is exactly what we need as we scale. We aren't just selling snacks. We’re a better way to eat for both people and the planet, and Moxie is the perfect partner to help us tell that story.”

Under this new partnership, Moxie Communications Group will oversee the elevation of Gimme Seaweed’s mission-driven story across national business, lifestyle, and trade media while refining the brand’s voice to resonate with health-conscious families and eco-friendly consumers. Moxie will also execute high-impact campaigns for upcoming flavor innovations and cultural moments as the brand continues to grow.

“We felt an immediate connection with the Gimme team and saw a tremendous opportunity to create compelling narrative and culturally relevant campaigns that build brand loyalty and drive category growth,” said Maggie Squires, Partner at Moxie Communications Group. “We’re eager to leverage our team's creative energy and influential network to bring Gimme’s message to a broader audience and drive meaningful results in a competitive snack landscape.”

This strategic partnership underscores a performance-driven framework designed to cement Gimme Seaweed’s position as the undisputed leader within the seaweed aisle and becoming a bonafide alternative to traditional salty snacks.

For more information on Gimme Seaweed, visit gimmeseaweed.com and @gimmeseaweed. Learn about Moxie Communications Group at moxiegrouppr.com and @moxiegrouppr.

About Gimme Seaweed

Founded in Northern California by visionary food entrepreneurs Annie Chun and Stephen Broad, Gimme Seaweed was born from a passion for bringing bold, cross-cultural flavors to the Western market. Annie and Stephen first made their mark with Annie Chun's, a pioneering brand that introduced natural Asian foods to American consumers. After selling that company, they set out to reimagine a beloved Korean side dish as a flavorful snack tailored to American tastes. The vision led to Gimme—the first brand to introduce organic, non-GMO seaweed snacks to the US market. Today, Gimme is the #1 organic seaweed snack brand in the US, fueling category growth and paving the way for further innovation. You can find Gimme in grocery and natural food stores nationwide and among the top-selling snacks on Amazon.

About Moxie Communications Group

Moxie Communications Group is the independent full service public relations agency that represents leading brands across enterprise and consumer technology, as well as lifestyle sectors. By building influential networks of reporters, creators and opinion leaders, Moxie turns brand stories into cultural conversations, dramatically boosting clients’ visibility. Our services include but are not limited to PR, AI search optimization, awards/conferences, affiliate marketing, influencer marketing, content development, paid media, and events. Moxie’s extensive track record includes working with companies of all sizes, from pre-launch seed-stage startups to global, public companies. For more information, please visit https://moxiegrouppr.com/.