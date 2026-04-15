CACI Continues to Deliver Enhanced Software Development and Sustainment to Defense Logistics Agency

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a five-year expertise task order valued at up to $306 million to continue providing software development and sustainment to the Defense Agencies Initiative’s (DAI) Global Model for the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). Together with DAI’s mission to transform the financial operations of the Department of War agencies, CACI is delivering the financial standardization and data transparency needed to drive operational efficiencies.

CACI has an impeccable track record of improving financial management accountability and integrity, resulting in greater transparency and continuous audit readiness. Share

“CACI has an impeccable track record of improving financial management accountability and integrity, resulting in greater transparency and continuous audit readiness,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “CACI’s team brings unparalleled intrinsic knowledge to DAI, utilizing Global Model software delivery, automation, cloud-native solutions, and secure data integration to overcome outdated technology and regulatory bottlenecks with reliable and compliant systems.”

Under this task order, CACI will offer Agile software development, enhancement, and maintenance of current and future releases of DAI’s Global Model. This includes providing functional support and expertise, analysis, recommendations, and hands-on assistance for implementing functional and technical capabilities to meet mandated standards for the financial management system.

Learn more about how CACI’s support of DAI’s Global Model resulted in the U.S. Marine Corps receiving its third consecutive unmodified audit opinion.

About CACI

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) is a national security company with 27,000 talented employees who are Ever Vigilant in expanding the limits of national security. We ensure our customers’ success by delivering differentiated technology and distinctive expertise to accelerate innovation, drive speed and efficiency, and rapidly anticipate and eliminate threats. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. We are members of the Fortune 500™, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

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