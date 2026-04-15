AccurKardia Announces Multi-Year Agreement with Specialized Medical to Power its State-of-the-Art Cardiac Monitoring Operations

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AccurKardia, an ECG analytics software company focused on establishing ECG as a broad biomarker, today announced a multi-year agreement with Specialized Medical. Under this partnership, AccurKardia’s FDA-cleared Class II software as a medical device (SaMD), AccurECG™ 2.0, is actively powering Specialized Medical’s state-of-the-art cardiac monitoring operations, which currently serve more than 20 clinics, medical practices, and hospitals across four states.

By combining Specialized Medical’s resilient hardware connectivity and robust operations capabilities with AccurKardia’s best-in-class ECG analytics, the integrated operations set a new standard for how cardiac data is analyzed and delivered at scale. Share

Specialized Medical delivers live-streaming, real-time ECG data through the S-Patch Monitoring System, giving physician practices four tests from one device (Holter, Extended Holter, Event, and Mobile Cardiac Telemetry), 24/7 live monitoring, real-time alerts, EMR-ready reporting, and a simpler end-to-end workflow from start to finish. Built for modern cardiac monitoring, the solution is designed for resilient connectivity across a wide range of patient environments, including rural areas, helping reduce data gaps, improve confidence in every test, and support faster clinical decisions.

By combining Specialized Medical’s resilient hardware connectivity and robust operations capabilities with AccurKardia’s best-in-class ECG analytics, the integrated operations are setting a new standard for how cardiac data is analyzed and delivered at scale.

“Nearly half of U.S. counties lack a cardiologist. Specialized Medical's infrastructure already reaches those communities with resilient connectivity, live-streaming data, and a clinical workflow built for scale. AccurECG 2.0 is the analytics engine behind it. Together, we are putting enterprise-grade cardiac intelligence where it is needed most,” said M. Sadeq Ali, chief operating officer of AccurKardia.

The active deployment of AccurECG 2.0 allows Specialized Medical to offer a highly efficient workflow, accelerating the time from an arrhythmia incident to clinical intervention.

“Specialized Medical gives practices live-streaming ECG data, four tests from one device, and a simpler path to better cardiac monitoring,” said Steve Burns, CEO of Specialized Medical. “Our platform is designed for resilient connectivity across diverse environments, helping reduce data gaps and supporting faster clinical decisions. AccurKardia’s AccurECG 2.0 provides the enterprise-grade analytics capability we need to match our hardware's performance, ensuring our providers receive accurate, actionable, EMR-ready reports exactly when they need them.”

AccurECG 2.0's API-driven architecture is built to integrate with any leading device manufacturer or Independent Diagnostic Testing Facilities operating nationwide. The Specialized Medical deployment demonstrates what that looks like at scale and marks the beginning of a broader commercial rollout as AccurKardia expands its network of device and operational partners across the country.

For more information about AccurKardia’s platform and partnership opportunities, visit https://www.accurkardia.com/.

To learn more about Specialized Medical’s comprehensive cardiac monitoring solutions, visit https://www.specialized-med.com/.

About AccurKardia

AccurKardia is an ECG-led diagnostics software company focused on transforming ECG data into a more powerful diagnostic tool and broad biomarker to improve patient outcomes and save lives globally. With initial applications in cardiology, the company offers transformative, cloud-based diagnostic tools, including AccurECG™ 2.0, an FDA-cleared Class II software as a medical device (SaMD) for fully automated, near real-time ECG interpretation. AccurKardia is also advancing an investigational pipeline of ECG-based biomarkers, including AK+ Guard™ for hyperkalemia risk assessment using Lead I ECG and AK-AVS™ for aortic stenosis risk assessment, both of which have received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation.

About Specialized Medical

Specialized Medical delivers advanced, live-streaming cardiac monitoring solutions to physician practices and hospitals. Utilizing the S-Patch Monitoring System, Specialized Medical provides four cardiac tests from one device, 24/7 live monitoring, real-time alerts, and EMR-ready reporting. Built for modern healthcare, the platform ensures resilient connectivity across a wide range of patient environments, enabling providers to make faster, more confident clinical decisions.

Disclaimer:

For detailed technical AccurECG 2.0 requirements, relevant disclosures, and approved indications for use, please refer to the U.S. FDA 510(k) K252361 summary and product labeling.

AK-AVS and AK+ Guard are currently for research use only and have not been cleared or approved by the U.S. FDA for use in the United States. This technology is under development and intended solely for investigational purposes.