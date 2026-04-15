-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Castlelake Aircraft Structured Trust 2026-2

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to Castlelake Aircraft Structured Trust 2026-2 (CLAS 2026-2), an aviation ABS transaction. CLAS 2026-2 represents the 12th aviation ABS transaction sponsored by Castlelake, L.P. (Castlelake, or the Company). CLAS 2026-2 will be serviced by Castlelake Aviation Holdings (Ireland) Limited (the Servicer), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Castlelake. Since inception, the Company has invested more than $22 billion of fund equity in aviation secured financing and has raised approximately $8.6 billion of ABS debt across multiple financings. A company managed by Castlelake will retain the equity position in CLAS 2026-2 at closing, as it has done in its previous securitizations.

Proceeds from the Class A Notes and Class B Notes (together, the Notes) will be used to acquire a portfolio of 39 assets (the Portfolio); consisting of 38 narrowbody aircraft (97.0% by value) and one widebody aircraft (3.0%), on lease to 25 lessees located in 22 jurisdictions. As of March 31, 2026 (the Cutoff Date), the weighted average age of the Portfolio is approximately 9.3 years, and the weighted average remaining term of the initial lease contracts is approximately 5.7 years. The Portfolio has an initial value of approximately $1,046.5 million.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1014476

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Michael Lepri, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-3389
michael.lepri@kbra.com

Alan Greenblatt, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2496
alan.greenblatt@kbra.com

Teddy DeClue, Analyst
+1 646-731-3364
teddy.declue@kbra.com

Zara Shirazi, Managing Director
+1 646-731-3326
zara.shirazi@kbra.com

Killian Walsh, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+353 1 588 1184
killian.walsh@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Michael Lepri, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-3389
michael.lepri@kbra.com

Alan Greenblatt, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2496
alan.greenblatt@kbra.com

Teddy DeClue, Analyst
+1 646-731-3364
teddy.declue@kbra.com

Zara Shirazi, Managing Director
+1 646-731-3326
zara.shirazi@kbra.com

Killian Walsh, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+353 1 588 1184
killian.walsh@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Upstart Securitization Trust 2026-2

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of notes issued by Upstart Securitization Trust 2026-2 (“UPST 2026-2”), a $320.14 million consumer loan ABS securitization collateralized by unsecured consumer loans and auto secured personal loans. UPST 2026-2 represents the 50th ABS securitization collateralized by loans originated through the online platform operated by Upstart Network, Inc. (“Upstart” or the “Company”), a 100% owned subsidiary of the publicly traded...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to BOS 2026-LYRK

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA announces the assignment of preliminary ratings to one class of BOS 2026-LYRK, a CMBS single-borrower securitization. The collateral for the transaction is a $360.0 million non-recourse, first lien mortgage loan. The fixed rate loan has a five-year term and requires monthly interest-only payments that are based on an assumed coupon of 5.95%. The loan is secured by the borrower’s leasehold interest in Lyrik, a 20-story, Class-A, LEED Gold certified office building...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to CROSS 2026-NQM5 Mortgage Trust

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to ten classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from CROSS 2026-NQM5 Mortgage Trust, an RMBS transaction issued under the CROSS shelf that is managed by CrossCountry Capital, LLC (“CCC”). CROSS 2026-NQM5 is a co-sponsored transaction with CCC and APF II RESI O4B, LLC. This $429.8 million transaction is collateralized by a pool of 834 residential mortgages, including a meaningful concentration of collateral that KBRA considers to b...
Back to Newsroom