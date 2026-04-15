EdgeBeam Wireless and Soracom Partner to Extend Last-Mile Connectivity Over Hybrid Cellular and Broadcast Networks

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EdgeBeam Wireless, the world’s first Hybrid Network Operator — a foundational layer at the edge enabling one-to-many data distribution for today’s wireless networks — today announced a strategic partnership with Soracom, a cloud-native IoT platform providing connectivity, cloud integration, and AI services for the Internet of Things. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as Soracom becomes the first cellular partner onboarded to the EdgeBeam platform, enabling a unified market offering that extends last mile connectivity over both mobile and broadcast networks.

The partnership is designed to leverage the distinct strengths of both organizations to solve the most pressing challenges in last-mile data distribution. Soracom provides the critical 4G/5G connectivity, network management platform, and professional services necessary to extend EdgeBeam’s geographic footprint with the speed and performance enterprise customers require. Additionally, Soracom’s hardware-based root of trust via SIM-based authentication ensures that security is maintained across the entire hybrid architecture. EdgeBeam becomes a true Hybrid Network Operator — merging the one-to-many efficiency of its ATSC 3.0 broadcast spectrum with Soracom’s last-mile cellular connectivity. This dual-path signal allows EdgeBeam customers to bypass traditional one-to-one bottlenecks by broadcasting a single file to millions of recipients simultaneously, drastically reducing distribution costs for large-scale updates.

"With Soracom as our cellular partner, EdgeBeam is truly delivering on the promise of a Hybrid Network Operator," said Conrad Clemson, CEO of EdgeBeam. "This partnership unlocks the potential of one-to-many data transmission powered by ATSC 3.0 alongside the one-to-one precision of Soracom’s 4G/5G connectivity, offering our customers across GNSS positioning, digital signage, automotive, and public safety services a game-changing network for innovative connected experiences.”

"EdgeBeam's broadcast architecture sets the foundation for the next generation of resilient, wide-area data distribution," said Richard Halliday, Head of Americas Sales, Partnerships, and Technical Services at Soracom. “Every successful IoT deployment depends on affordable, technically capable connectivity that works where and when it's needed. We are thrilled to partner with EdgeBeam to deliver a hybrid connectivity solution that frees customers to build a new generation of connected experiences.”

To learn more about Soracom, click here.

To learn more about EdgeBeam Wireless, click here.

About EdgeBeam Wireless

EdgeBeam Wireless is the world’s first Hybrid Network Operator (HNO), a foundational layer at the edge enabling one-to-many data distribution for today’s wireless networks. Providing a more efficient and economical path to move enterprise-grade data in the last mile, EdgeBeam reduces congestion and lowers capital investment. Serving industries from connected vehicles and public safety to IoT Services, EdgeBeam is strengthening U.S. network performance and laying the foundation for future innovation. For more information, visit edgebeam.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Soracom

Soracom (TSE: 147A) is a cloud-native IoT platform providing cellular and satellite connectivity, cloud integration, and AI services across 180+ countries and territories. The platform connects devices to AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud and spans SIM-level connectivity to application-layer intelligence, with AI capabilities including natural-language IoT analytics and AI-driven workflow automation. Publicly traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Soracom is an AWS IoT Competency Partner and an AWS ISV Accelerate Partner. Founded in 2014, Soracom has grown profitably by helping startups and enterprises launch and operate connected solutions across industries including agriculture, energy, transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail. Learn more at soracom.io.