Litmys and Konovo Form Partnership to Revolutionize Drug Development Intelligence for Life Sciences Companies

SANTA FE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Litmys, a life sciences commercial strategy consulting firm, specializing in the development of commercial readiness analytics, and Konovo, a technology-first healthcare intelligence company that accelerates access to customer insights across the healthcare ecosystem, today announced a partnership that will transform how life sciences companies make earlier, smarter, and more commercially informed R&D investment and clinical development decisions.

"We enable life science companies to focus early development decisions around the endpoints and clinical trial designs that will drive future uptake and demand by physicians, payers, and patients." - Harris Kaplan, managing partner, Litmys Share

Through this collaboration, Litmys' proprietary RAMPx commercial success predictive scoring model leverages Konovo's network of over 2 million healthcare stakeholders across the US, Europe, and Asia. This combination of high-quality primary insights and structured qualitative and quantitative assessments accelerates access to the right stakeholders to predict new product potential and commercial viability early in clinical development. These unique and proprietary insights help life sciences companies gain a clearer view of whether an approved product is likely to be adopted and what steps they can take while the product is still in development to increase the probability of future commercial success.

“We enable life science companies to focus early development decisions around the endpoints and clinical trial designs that will drive future uptake and demand by physicians, payers, and patients,” said Harris Kaplan, Managing Partner at Litmys. “Our collaborative process, Demand Driven Development, fueled by the RAMPx model, helps life sciences companies design and invest in clinical trials with greater confidence, avoid costly late-stage surprises, and support investor interest. Konovo’s Intelligent Platform empowers us to execute the underlying data collection quickly and effectively, allowing us more time to focus on generating the ‘so what’ for our clients.”

What This Means for Life Sciences Companies:

Earlier Risk Mitigation: Access to real-world clinical insights combined with predictive commercial analytics enables companies to identify and address development risks before costly late-stage failures occur and allows for more strategic allocation of R&D resources and improved portfolio management.

Access to real-world clinical insights combined with predictive commercial analytics enables companies to identify and address development risks before costly late-stage failures occur and allows for more strategic allocation of R&D resources and improved portfolio management. Reduced Time and Cost: Streamlined access to critical stakeholder perspectives alongside advanced analytics helps compress timelines for market assessment and reduces the overall cost and risk associated with bringing products to market.

Streamlined access to critical stakeholder perspectives alongside advanced analytics helps compress timelines for market assessment and reduces the overall cost and risk associated with bringing products to market. Stronger ROI on R&D Investments: The combined capabilities of RAMPx and Konovo’s Intelligent Platform help pharmaceutical and medical device companies strengthen their R&D pipeline returns by investing with greater confidence in assets with the highest probability of commercial success.

The combined capabilities of RAMPx and Konovo’s Intelligent Platform help pharmaceutical and medical device companies strengthen their R&D pipeline returns by investing with greater confidence in assets with the highest probability of commercial success. Comprehensive Market Intelligence: Investors and CEOs can develop a 360-degree view of development opportunities by connecting fragmented clinical, payer, and patient insights with rigorous commercial readiness analytics.

“The life sciences industry has never been under more pressure to validate assets earlier—and with greater precision,” said Tal Rosenberg, Chief Executive Officer, Konovo. “Our collaboration with Litmys is a prime example of what Konovo’s Intelligent Platform was built to do: enable our partners and clients to connect with the right audiences, at the right depth, to generate insights that drive confident decisions. Konovo's Intelligent Platform allows Litmys to provide executives, researchers, and investors alike with a clearer, earlier understanding of whether an asset can truly succeed commercially after regulatory approval.”

The partnership is effective immediately, with integrated solutions available to life sciences companies and venture capital firms worldwide.

About Litmys

Litmys is a life sciences consulting firm specializing in drug and device development risk assessment and commercial readiness analytics. Its proprietary predictive scoring model provides early insight into a therapeutic asset’s real-world commercial viability, enabling life sciences companies to reduce costly failure rates, strengthen R&D pipeline ROI, and make investment decisions with confidence. Litmys is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with an additional office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Learn more at www.litmys.com.

About Konovo

Konovo is a global healthcare company on a mission to transform research through technology and connected insights. Konovo simplifies the research process, connects fragmented insights, and enhances access to healthcare audiences including physicians, patients, caregivers, and allied healthcare professionals through its Intelligent Platform and expert-guided solutions. Operating across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Konovo supports market research agencies, consultancies, and life science and healthcare brands with deeper, actionable insights.