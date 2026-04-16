LAT Multilingual Announces Partnership with World Press Freedom Canada

MONTREAL, Quebec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LAT Multilingual is pleased to announce a new partnership with World Press Freedom Canada (WPFC), a non-profit organization dedicated to championing press freedom in Canada and around the world.

Through this partnership, LAT Multilingual will provide language translation and cultural adaptation services to support WPFC’s public outreach efforts and help make its communications more accessible to diverse audiences.

WPFC advocates for journalists’ rights, recognizes the essential role of journalism in democratic life, and identifies press freedom violations in Canada and abroad. Through multilingual communications support, LAT Multilingual is proud to help extend the reach of WPFC’s work across languages and communities.

“Supporting World Press Freedom Canada reflects our commitment to ethical, culturally informed translation,” said Julie Wong-Gravend, President of LAT Multilingual. “We are proud to work with organizations that care about quality, social responsibility, and respectful engagement with the communities they serve.”

About LAT Multilingual

Founded in 1999, LAT Multilingual provides high-quality translation and marketing adaptation services to corporate clients and organizations across Canada and beyond. LAT is a women-owned business and holds both B Corp certification and ISO 17100 certification, demonstrating its commitment to quality and social responsibility.

About World Press Freedom Canada

World Press Freedom Canada succeeded Ottawa’s National Press Club in its role of monitoring press freedom issues nationally and globally in 2008. Incorporated as a non-profit, WPFC champions press freedom by advocating for journalists’ rights, celebrating the essential role of journalism in democratic life, and identifying press freedom violations in Canada and abroad.