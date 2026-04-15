Generational Group Extends Sponsorship With Rising Golf Star Anna Davis

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading investment banking firm for privately held businesses, is proud to announce the continuation of its sponsorship with Brand Ambassador and American amateur golfer, Anna Davis.

Generational Group’s brand will be featured on Anna’s visor throughout the season as she competes at the highest levels of women’s golf. With her skill, work ethic, and relentless dedication, Davis continues to be a standout competitor in American golf.

At the age of 16, Davis captured the spotlight by winning the third Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April 2022, finishing with a final-round 69 to end one under par and claim victory. She became the second teenage winner in the tournament’s history, following Tsubasa Kajitani in 2021. Davis’s impressive resumé also includes winning the Girls Junior PGA Championship in 2021 and representing the United States as a member of the 2021 U.S. Junior Solheim Cup team.

Anna made her fifth appearance at the 2026 Augusta National Women’s Amateur with an impressive T19 finish. She has also earned a spot on the 2026 USA Curtis Cup Team and will represent the United States at the 44th Curtis Cup Match this June in Los Angeles, California.

Ryan Binkley, President and CEO of Generational Group, stated “Working with Anna is truly a privilege. Her talent, focus, and dedication have set her apart on the women’s golf stage, and it’s exciting to watch her game grow and evolve each season. We’re proud to support someone so committed to excellence and driven to reach new heights.”

About Generational Group

Generational Group, headquartered in Dallas, TX, is a leading, award winning full-service M&A advisory firm. Generational has over 300 professionals across 17 offices in North America. The firm empowers business owners to unlock the full value of their companies through a comprehensive suite of services—including strategic growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A advisory, digital solutions, and wealth management.

Celebrating its 21st year, Generational has successfully closed over 1,800 transactions and has ranked #1 or #2 in all LSEG league tables for deals valued between $25 million and $1 billion in 2024 and 2025.

The firm was named 2025 USA Investment Banking Firm of the Year by the Global M&A Network and recognized as Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor in 2022, 2024, and 2025.