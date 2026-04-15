Reliant Stadium Returns in August 2026

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NRG Energy, Inc. today announced that NRG Stadium and surrounding facilities at NRG Park will be renamed to Reliant Stadium and Reliant Park in August 2026, following approval by the Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation. This change comes straight from Houstonians. Recent survey results show 90% of Houston-area customers support the return to the Reliant Stadium name—a clear vote for a brand with deep hometown roots.

"Fans have told us what this place means to them. For many, it’s always been Reliant Stadium. We heard them loud and clear. Reliant Stadium is back," said Brad Bentley, head of NRG Consumer and Reliant. Share

“Houston is Reliant’s home, and a name Texans know and trust,” said Brad Bentley, head of NRG Consumer and Reliant. “For more than two decades, Reliant has powered the moments that bring our community together—from the Texans’ first game and hosting two Super Bowls to every unforgettable RODEOHOUSTON® performance in between. Fans have told us what this place means to them. For many, it’s always been Reliant Stadium. We heard them loud and clear. Reliant Stadium is back.”

Reliant first appeared on the stadium for its inaugural year in 2002 and was later renamed NRG in 2014 following the company’s acquisition of Reliant’s consumer business. As the city prepares to transition to “Houston Stadium” ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, current NRG signage has already begun to come down. The return to the Reliant name will take effect in August, coinciding with the stadium and the Texans’ 25th anniversary season.

NRG is restoring the Reliant name that Houstonians depend on to power their homes and communities. Over the last 12 years, nearly 60,000 social and media mentions of the original name reinforce Reliant’s longstanding legacy of powering the park and the Texans who use it.

Partners welcome Reliant Stadium’s return

Partners also welcomed the return of a name deeply tied to the fan and community experience. Whether it’s a packed Texans game day, a night at the Rodeo or a headline performer, the stadium and larger complex host a range of events that turn moments into memories.

"As a founding partner of the team, Reliant has been a part of our Houston Texans family from the very beginning," said Mike Tomon, Houston Texans President. "Reliant Stadium has been our home since our first game in 2002 and we can't wait to celebrate 25 seasons of Texans football back where it all began. We are so proud of our longstanding partnership that also extends beyond the field through numerous initiatives, including our Scholarships for Champions Program, which has recognized and awarded scholarships to deserving student-athletes across the greater Houston area over the last two decades."

"For more than two decades, Reliant Stadium, Reliant Center and Reliant Arena have been at the heart of everything we do, serving as the home of our livestock and horse events and the heartbeat of RODEOHOUSTON. Year after year, fans fill the stands to create unforgettable memories, witness history, and come together to celebrate the spirit of our annual event,” said Chris Boleman, president and CEO, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. "These venues are more than just a name; they represent a feeling, a tradition, and a shared experience we’re incredibly proud to call home.”

“NRG Park has long stood as one of the most versatile and active sports and entertainment campuses in the country, serving as a cornerstone for both community engagement and world-class events in Houston and Harris County,” said Martye Kendrick, executive director and CEO, Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation. “This is more than a venue—it is a place where moments are created, shared and remembered across generations. The return of the Reliant name reflects a deep and enduring connection to this community and all those who have made this place part of their story.”

About NRG

NRG is a leading provider of electricity, natural gas, and smart home solutions to eight million customers across North America. The company operates a customer-first platform supported by a diversified supply strategy and the safe, reliable operation of approximately 25 GW of power generation. NRG plays a meaningful role in competitive energy markets and our innovative team is creating the flexible and affordable solutions that households and large businesses need today and in the future. Visit nrg.com for more information, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

About Reliant, an NRG company

Reliant makes power personal. Texans trust Reliant as a provider of electricity and a pillar of support across the state. From a best-in-class app to breakthrough innovations, Reliant is recognized nationally for outstanding customer service and as the leader in the evolving energy and smart home space. Reliant is part of NRG Energy, Inc., a Fortune 500 company that delivers innovative natural gas, electricity, and smart home solutions to homes and businesses across North America. Visit reliant.com for more information and connect with us on Facebook at facebook.com/reliantenergy and X or Instagram @reliantenergy. PUCT Certificate #10007.