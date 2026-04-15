Accenture Invests in General Robotics to Advance Physical AI-Powered Robotics in Manufacturing and Logistics

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has invested, through Accenture Ventures, in AI-native company General Robotics. General Robotics offers general-purpose robotic intelligence that allows organizations to rapidly deploy and continuously adapt robots of any form, with any AI, for any task. With this investment, Accenture and General Robotics will also partner to help manufacturers, logistics companies and clients in other asset-intensive industries advance autonomous operations with physical AI.

“Physical AI-powered robotics address issues our clients are facing, such as workforce constraints, challenged factory and warehouse productivity, and continuously rising capital and operational costs,” said Prasad Satyavolu, global lead for manufacturing and operations at Accenture. “But often, piloting robotic systems takes too long, is expensive and often not scalable and repeatable across a network of facilities. Our partnership with General Robotics will focus on delivering an enterprise-grade robotics intelligence and orchestration layer that will assist companies in deploying robotic systems safely, efficiently, faster, and at scale. It will help our clients create a much-needed hybrid agentic, physical, and human workforce that supports the competitive future of plant and warehousing locations.”

Physical AI is essential to scaled robot deployment as it enables simulations of factories and warehouses that adhere to real-world conditions, in which robots learn to do tasks more efficiently. These simulations will also let companies find more effective configurations for their robot fleets before deploying them at the actual sites.

General Robotics brings GRID, a unified intelligence platform that connects robots across robotics original equipment manufacturers to deployable, scalable, and adaptable AI. Rather than relying on static programming, the platform focuses on modular, reusable AI skills, cloud-based orchestration, simulation training and sovereignty over data and intellectual property. Accenture brings deep expertise in physical AI and manufacturing, logistics and other asset-intensive industries including utilities, energy, and aerospace.

“While robotics hardware and AI models advance at a rapid pace, real-world impact is constrained by the lack of a unified intelligence infrastructure,” said Ashish Kapoor, CEO and co-founder, General Robotics. “We’re providing the intelligence grid that connects robots, agents and AI models through a single platform designed to speed deployment and adapt as AI advances and robotic tasks become more sophisticated. Partnering with Accenture will allow us to support companies in applying these capabilities at scale and in a way that supports their business priorities.”

The investment in General Robotics reinforces Accenture’s role as an enterprise orchestrator in NVIDIA’s physical AI ecosystem. NVIDIA Isaac Sim, an open reference framework for robot simulation built on NVIDIA Omniverse libraries, is integrated into General Robotics’s GRID platform. Accenture uses NVIDIA Omniverse libraries, the Mega NVIDIA Omniverse Blueprint and the NVIDIA Metropolis platform for the deployment of visual AI agents as part of its Physical AI Orchestrator solution for software-defined factories and warehouses.

Terms of this investment were not disclosed.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading solutions and services company that helps the world’s leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 786,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com.

About General Robotics

General Robotics is an AI research and deployment company building the intelligence grid for physical AI. We bring modular, adaptable intelligence to every robot, across any form, task, or environment. Our mission: making every robot useful, fast.

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