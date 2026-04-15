Skild AI Acquires Zebra Technologies' Robotics Automation Business

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skild AI today announced the acquisition of Zebra Technologies' Robotics Automation business, including its Symmetry Fulfillment orchestration platform.

The Skild Brain — the industry's first omnibodied AI software designed to operate without prior knowledge of a robot's exact body form — can control any robot, across any task, in any warehouse environment. With Zebra's battle-tested Symmetry orchestration platform, it now has the infrastructure to deploy and orchestrate entire fleets of Skild Brain-powered robots at enterprise scale.

From Fragmented Automation to Orchestrated Intelligence: Warehouse robots today are programmed task-by-task, locked to specific hardware. Change the robot, and you're largely starting from scratch. The Skild Brain was built to break that dependency — generalizing across humanoids, mobile robots, and industrial arms without retraining. Symmetry, already proven in some of the world's most demanding logistics environments, coordinates those robots in real time alongside frontline workers. Every new deployment feeds the Skild Brain's data flywheel, making it smarter across every environment it operates in.

Together, they form something that hasn't existed before: one intelligent layer that can run an entire warehouse, regardless of what robots are in it.

Turning Existing Warehouses Into Symphonies of Autonomy: Logistics operators no longer need to engineer their warehouse around their robots and deal with several partners — each providing one fragment of the automated solution. Skild AI’s acquisition of Zebra’s Robotics Automation business will create the first organization that can provide a full end-to-end automation solution for warehouses: humanoids for pick-place, robotic dogs for inspection, robotic arms for packing, AMRs for material movement and an orchestration layer to control them all.

Skild AI grew from zero to approximately $30M in revenue in just a few months in 2025 and is now positioned to scale enterprise deployments at a pace that was not previously possible. Skild AI will build end-to-end solutions for warehouses, accelerating the pace of deployments at a rate unheard of in the current AI robotics industry.

In their words:

"Warehouse automation remains deeply fragmented today, with classical approaches falling short in most real-world scenarios — a fundamental barrier to achieving true operational efficiency. Tearing down and rebuilding warehouses to suit pre-programmed robots is simply not a viable economic solution. By combining Zebra's human-robot orchestration platform with Skild AI's omnibodied brain, we are set to transform what end-to-end automation looks like in warehouses that exist today. Zebra's orchestration layer brings humans into the fold alongside Skild AI's vision of 'any robot, any task, one brain' — turning warehouses into living symphonies of human and machine autonomy." — Deepak Pathak, CEO, Skild AI

“Lack of automated grasping and complex manipulation continues to slow down warehouses. The Skild Brain in conjunction with the Zebra’s tried and tested person-to-goods solution will turn warehouses into hubs of hyper-efficiency.” — Abhinav Gupta, President, Skild AI

About Skild AI : Founded in 2023, Skild AI builds a general-purpose foundation model for robotics. Backed by SoftBank Group, NVIDIA Ventures, Macquarie Capital (entities administered by Macquarie Capital), Jeff Bezos, Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed, Coatue, Felicis, and others, the company is valued at over $14 billion. Offices in Pittsburgh, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Bengaluru.

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