Nacha Announces Prometeo is a Nacha Preferred Partner for Account Validation/Open Banking

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nacha announced today that Prometeo is now a Nacha Preferred Partner for Account Validation/Open Banking.

“Account validation is a component of a sound risk management program for users of ACH payments, and a core part of keeping the ACH Network secure." Share

Prometeo uses a single API which translates multiple bank formats into a standard language and enriches data allowing for transactions to be completed. Prometeo's API connection allows organizations to validate bank accounts and identity data, and easily complete domestic and cross-border payments.

“Account validation is a component of a sound risk management program for users of ACH payments, and a core part of keeping the ACH Network secure,” said Jane Larimer, Nacha President and CEO. “We are pleased to welcome Prometeo as a Nacha Preferred Partner.”

“Becoming a Nacha Preferred Partner reflects Prometeo’s commitment to advancing the integrity and efficiency of ACH payments in the United States,” said Ximena Alemán, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Prometeo. “As businesses increasingly rely on the ACH Network to move money securely, Prometeo’s account verification, ownership check and bank transfer capabilities help reduce errors, prevent fraud, and streamline the payment lifecycle. This partnership reinforces our shared mission with Nacha: to make ACH payments more reliable, accessible, and trustworthy for businesses operating across the U.S. and Latin America.”

Nacha’s Preferred Partner Program is open to any technology solution provider whose offerings align with the Nacha strategy of advancing the ACH Network. For more information about the program, visit Nacha’s Preferred Partner page.

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. There were 35.2 billion ACH Network payments made in 2025, valued at $93 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.

About Prometeo

Prometeo is a leading fintech infrastructure company connecting global corporations to financial institutions through a single API. Its core offering is a layer that translates fragmented bank formats into a standard language and enriches incomplete data (so transactions can actually happen) allowing global companies to operate without rebuilding bank-by-bank or country-by-country integrations. Through one API integration, Prometeo enables global companies to orchestrate account and money movement workflows, validate bank accounts and identity data, and execute local and cross-border payments without rebuilding integrations bank-by-bank or country-by-country. Its technology enables secure and streamlined connectivity to more than +7,500 connections across +50 countries. The company remains a trusted partner of many of the largest banks and big tech around the globe, including Citi, JP Morgan, SWIFT, dLocal, BBVA, Rappi, MercadoLibre, OpenPay, Bancolombia, Banco Santander, among others.