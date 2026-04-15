Abridge Partners with NEJM and JAMA to Integrate Peer-Reviewed Evidence Shaped by Clinical Conversations

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Abridge, the leading enterprise-grade AI platform for clinical conversations, today announced content partnerships with NEJM Group, publisher of the New England Journal of Medicine, and the American Medical Association, publisher of the JAMA Network, which brings JAMA together with 11 specialty journals and JAMA Network Open.

The Abridge platform supports the full arc of a clinical encounter—helping clinicians prepare before the visit, capturing the patient conversation, generating structured documentation, and surfacing evidence-based and cited insights to clinical questions, all within a single workflow. Under the agreements, content from the New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA, and the journals in the JAMA Network family of publications, will inform Abridge's Clinical Decision Support system where clinicians can ask clinical questions and receive information grounded in both peer-reviewed research and patient context.

"Clinicians are managing more complexity than ever. These content partnerships will make trusted clinical evidence available without breaking their focus on the patient,” said Dr. Shiv Rao, CEO and Co-Founder of Abridge and a practicing cardiologist. “There is no higher scientific standard in medicine than the research published in the New England Journal of Medicine and in JAMA, and we are committed to ensuring that standard is integrated into the clinical encounter as contextual insight grounded in the patient conversation."

Finding reliable clinical research during a patient encounter has historically required clinicians to break their workflow: stepping away from the patient conversation and clinical record, opening a separate tool, and searching for information that might be applicable but not tailored to the patient with them in the room.

The New England Journal of Medicine and JAMA are two of the most highly cited and widely read peer-reviewed publications in the world. Integrating this rigorously validated content into Abridge marks a significant step in developing a highly credible, context-aware evidence layer available to clinicians at the point of conversation.

“AI is already shaping clinical decision-making, and our role is to ensure it is grounded in trusted, peer-reviewed evidence,” said David Sampson, Vice President and Chief Publishing Officer, NEJM Group. “Through our content partnership with Abridge, we are delivering that evidence into clinical practice to inform physician–patient conversations and clinical judgment in the course of care.”

“JAMA Network's mission is to promote the science and art of medicine and the betterment of public health, which includes helping physicians remain informed in multiple areas of medicine,” said Brian Shields, Group Vice President, Publisher, JAMA Network. “This content partnership with Abridge reflects our commitment to using technology to improve access to journal content and making trusted, validated evidence available at the point of care.”

Abridge’s clinical decision support solution Abridge AI is now generally available with context-aware insights from Wolters Kluwer’s UpToDate. The NEJM Group and JAMA Network content integrations will become generally available in the coming months.

About Abridge

Founded in 2018, Abridge is the leading enterprise-grade AI platform for clinical conversations. Powered by a purpose-built system of intelligence for healthcare, the company is building real-time bridges between patients, providers, and payers. This year, Abridge is projected to support more than 100 million patient-clinician conversations across 250 of the largest and most complex health systems in the U.S. With deep EHR integration, support for 28+ languages, and 50+ specialties, Abridge is used across the entire care journey, including outpatient, emergency department, inpatient, and nursing workflows.

Abridge is setting the industry standard for the responsible deployment of AI across health systems. Features like Linked Evidence map AI-generated clinical documentation to source data, helping clinicians quickly trust and verify the output.

Abridge was awarded Best in KLAS for Ambient AI in 2025 and 2026, in addition to other accolades, including TIME Best Inventions of 2024 and 2025, CNBC Disruptor 2025, and Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies 2025.