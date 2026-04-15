HYROX and Amazfit Strengthen Alliance With Global Three-Year Partnership

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand owned by Zepp Health, today announced a new three-year global partnership with HYROX, the World Series of Fitness Racing, significantly expanding the existing regional collaboration into a worldwide agreement.

Amazfit and HYROX are expanding their alliance through a new three-year global partnership, with Amazfit serving as the exclusive smart wearables partner across HYROX events worldwide. Share

This expanded partnership enhances the experience of HYROX athletes and participants across training, racing, and recovery through a broader set of exclusive smart wearable categories — including smart watches, smart rings, smart cameras, smart glasses, and smart straps — together with connected app experiences, HYROX-specific training modes, and selected performance-data integrations. As the partnership evolves, Amazfit and HYROX will also deepen their collaboration across the broader HYROX ecosystem, including the HYROX 365 training network of gyms, coaches, and everyday athletes preparing to compete.

“We’re excited to take this partnership with HYROX to the next level,” said Wayne Huang, CEO of Zepp Health. “HYROX has built strong momentum and is rapidly expanding as a global fitness community. This expanded partnership reflects a shared commitment to enhancing the experience of HYROX athletes and participants through Amazfit’s smart wearables and connected training technologies.”

Moritz Fürste, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at HYROX said: “HYROX has always been about building a global community around movement, performance and shared achievement. As we continue to scale the sport worldwide, partnerships like this play a key role in supporting that journey. Amazfit understands how athletes train, race and recover, and together we’re able to create a more connected experience for our community at every stage, from preparation through to race day and beyond.”

As HYROX continues to expand globally, it is attracting a diverse mix of elite competitors, committed fitness enthusiasts, and first-time participants, all united by a consistent race format and a shared focus on performance. The demand for more structured, measurable, and connected training experiences continues to rise alongside this growth, creating new opportunities to support athletes.

The new three-year agreement marks a significant milestone in the relationship between Amazfit and HYROX, reinforcing a shared commitment to supporting the evolution of hybrid racing.

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a global smart wearable and fitness leader is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company with its principal office based in Gorinchem, the Netherlands. Zepp Health operates as a distributed organization, with team members and offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and other global markets.

Amazfit builds smart wearables designed around movement — training with intention, recovery with balance, and evolution over time. Built for the way people train today, Amazfit blends endurance, strength, and recovery into a single, coherent rhythm to support sustainable progress over time.

Behind Amazfit is Zepp, which builds the intelligence that supports its training experience. For more information, visit www.amazfit.com.

About HYROX

HYROX is a global ecosystem of events, training, and coaching designed to inspire and impact 100 million lives. Built around a unique race format of 8 x 1 km runs and 8 workout stations, HYROX has established the gold standard in fitness competition and is driving toward Olympic recognition. By connecting the world’s gym communities through the transformative power of training and competition, HYROX is the cultural heartbeat of fitness.