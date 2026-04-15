Tempus and Predicta Biosciences Announce Collaboration to Expand Life Sciences Access to Ultrasensitive Whole-Genome Sequencing Assay for Hematologic Malignancies and MRD Monitoring

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine, and Predicta Biosciences, a precision oncology company developing novel diagnostic solutions for deep molecular characterization of hematologic malignancies with a focus on circulating tumor cells, today announced the commercial expansion of a co-branded whole-genome sequencing (WGS) assay, currently known as GenoPredicta™, intended for the comprehensive genomic characterization of hematologic malignancies and measurable residual disease (MRD) monitoring.

GenoPredicta is an ultrasensitive assay that extracts deep genetic insights from peripheral blood or bone marrow. By integrating flow cytometry for precise tumor cell detection and enumeration with WGS, the assay delivers a comprehensive analysis of a cancer genome. It identifies genetic alterations (SNVs/indels, CNVs, SVs)—from as few as 50 tumor cells, corresponding to a sensitivity as low as one in a million cells—to aid in diagnosis, risk classification, and the identification of therapy resistance mechanisms. This sensitivity expands testing eligibility to cases with low tumor burden.

The assay is currently available to Tempus’ Life Sciences partners to support exploratory research and clinical development programs. The assay has been clinically validated in Multiple Myeloma and other plasma cell dyscrasias and is available for research use only across other indications. The technology powering the assay stems from the foundational work of Predicta scientific co-founder Dr. Irene Ghobrial, whose research redefined early detection and intervention in blood cancers.

“By joining forces with Tempus, we are delivering unprecedented sensitivity and clarity to researchers - enabling the potential for earlier detection, smarter treatment decisions, and a deeper understanding of disease biology from a single assay,” said Brian McKernan, CEO of Predicta Biosciences. “This partnership with Tempus will help accelerate market adoption and the utility of our tests in order to optimize clinical trials."

"GenoPredicta offers a novel, unified solution for our life science partners and a comprehensive replacement for traditional, siloed testing,” said Kate Sasser, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Tempus. “By consolidating flow cytometry, cytogenetics, and WGS into one ultrasensitive workflow, we can identify high-risk biomarkers and track clonal evolution from as few as 50 tumor cells. Crucially, because the assay delivers 100% concordance between peripheral blood and bone marrow, it can provide these deep insights while sparing patients from biopsies."

About Predicta Biosciences:

Founded by pioneering cancer genomics researchers and clinicians, Predicta is a precision oncology company dedicated to transforming the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of cancer through novel omics and liquid biopsy diagnostic solutions. The company's proprietary technologies deliver actionable insights that empower clinicians, researchers, and life science partners to better predict treatment response and advance the development of more effective therapies. For more information, visit www.predictabiosciences.com.

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit www.tempus.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Tempus and Tempus’ industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding expected outcomes and statements regarding the quality of the GenoPredicta assay and its intended use for the comprehensive genomic characterization of hematologic malignancies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Tempus cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Tempus has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect Tempus’ business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: the intended use of Tempus’ products and services; Tempus’ financial performance; the ability to attract and retain customers and partners; managing Tempus’ growth and future expenses; competition and new market entrants; compliance with new laws, regulations and executive actions, including any evolving regulations in the artificial intelligence space; the ability to maintain, protect and enhance Tempus’ intellectual property; the ability to attract and retain qualified team members and key personnel; the ability to repay or refinance outstanding debt, or to access additional financing; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments; the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, health epidemics, macroeconomic conditions, and war or other armed conflict, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Tempus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 24, 2026, as well as in other filings Tempus may make with the SEC in the future. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Tempus believes to be reasonable as of this date. Tempus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.