RLTYco and Nimbl Announce Strategic Partnership to Modernize Financial Infrastructure for Real Estate Professionals

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RLTYco, the essential one-stop shop for the modern 1099 real estate professional, and Nimbl, an integrated accounting, tax, and strategic finance firm built to support growth-minded businesses, today announced a novel partnership aimed at solving the systemic financial and operational challenges facing independent real estate professionals. The collaboration introduces a formalized business “operating system” designed to transition high-earning agents from reactive, annual filing to a proactive, year-round corporate structure.

As real estate professionals scale, the complexity of their financial operations often outpaces their existing administrative setup. This growth frequently leads to cash flow volatility and underpayment penalties. One of the key issues the partnership addresses is the “Schedule C Trap.” A reported 78% of solopreneurs remain under a Sole Proprietorship structure for convenience, often resulting in $6,000 to $30,000 in annual tax overpayments due to self-employment tax obligations.

“Most financial models were built for predictable income streams, which does not align with the reality of the real estate market,” said Briggs Elwell, CEO and Co-Founder of RLTYco. “This partnership allows agents to move away from reactive cycles and toward an intentional operating rhythm where financial obligations are managed systematically.”

The collaboration provides agents with access to Nimbl’s full suite of back-office and strategic finance services, moving beyond traditional tax preparation to include:

Entity Optimization: Technical evaluation and execution of S-Corp transitions to optimize tax efficiency for high-earning professionals.

Technical evaluation and execution of S-Corp transitions to optimize tax efficiency for high-earning professionals. Comprehensive Cloud Accounting: Professional bookkeeping and financial reporting to provide real-time visibility into business health.

Professional bookkeeping and financial reporting to provide real-time visibility into business health. Strategic Advisory: Forward-looking financial modeling and cash flow forecasting to support long-term business scaling.

Forward-looking financial modeling and cash flow forecasting to support long-term business scaling. Managed Technology & Infrastructure: Integrated IT support and cybersecurity protocols to protect sensitive client and financial data.

Integrated IT support and cybersecurity protocols to protect sensitive client and financial data. Global Staffing Resources: Access to scalable team infrastructure for agents requiring administrative or operational support.

Access to scalable team infrastructure for agents requiring administrative or operational support. Quarterly Compliance: Data-driven estimated tax planning to mitigate the risk of federal and state underpayment penalties.

“The ‘Schedule C Trap’ represents a fundamental disconnect between an agent's revenue growth and their operational maturity,” said Shane Rowley, President and Co-founder of Nimbl. “By integrating RLTYco’s industry-specific insights with our full stack of accounting, technology, and global infrastructure, we are helping agents move past the limitations of individual production. We are providing the institutional-grade framework necessary to transform a successful real estate practice into a durable, scalable enterprise.”

Enterprise accounts for brokerages or broker owners are available upon request. To learn more, visit: RLTYco.com and to sign up for RLTY Blue services, including access to virtual assistant offshore services, visit: RLTY Blue.

About RLTYco

RLTYco is a full-service provider of comprehensive resources for real estate professionals. Founded by real estate veterans Briggs Elwell and Daniel Kennedy in 2021, RLTYco offers a robust suite of services spanning healthcare options (RLTY Health), commission funding (RLTY Capital), tax preparation (RLTY Tax), legal aid (RLTY Legal), and continuing education courses (RLTY Edu). Recently, the firm launched RLTY Blue, the first comprehensive benefits platform exclusively designed for real estate professionals with industry-specific savings and premium perks once available only for W-2 employees. RLTYco is based in New York City. For more information, please visit RLTYco.com.

About Nimbl

Nimbl is an integrated accounting, tax, IT, global staffing, and strategic finance company supporting growth-minded businesses, with particular depth in real estate, construction, and related industries. The company provides coordinated financial operations, structured tax planning, and strategic advisory designed to scale alongside its clients. Nimbl has developed focused expertise in sectors where tax complexity, capital flow, and long-term growth strategy intersect and helps owners navigate entity structures, project-based accounting, evolving regulations, and expansion planning with clarity. By bringing accounting, strategy, technology, and global team infrastructure together under one roof, Nimbl replaces fragmented vendor relationships with a single, aligned operating system.