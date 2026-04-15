From Warehouse to Doorstep in Hours: Roadie and Centiro Simplify Same-Day Delivery for Retailers

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roadie, a UPS company (NYSE: UPS), today announced a new integration with Centiro that enables large retailers and 3PLs to scale same-day delivery quickly and cost-effectively without disrupting warehouse operations.

Retailers using Centiro’s platform can now tap into Roadie’s nationwide delivery network to optimize for both speed and cost while maintaining warehouse efficiency. Share

Built around Roadie’s RoadieXD® cross-dock solution, the capability was rapidly designed and deployed in just weeks – leveraging deep integration expertise and a scalable architecture. This enabled a major national retailer to go live ahead of the holiday rush with minimal operational lift. By combining Roadie’s nationwide same-day delivery infrastructure with Centiro’s delivery management platform, retailers can access Roadie’s speed and flexibility through existing shipping workflows. Headquartered in Sweden with a significant U.S. presence, Centiro is also a multiple-time “Partner of the Year” winner within the UPS Ready Program.

In many high-volume warehouses, shipment data must be transmitted to a carrier at the exact moment a shipping label is printed, a requirement that can create bottlenecks during peak periods. When order volumes surge, systems can stall or slow down, making it harder for teams to keep packages moving.

The Roadie-Centiro integration introduces a more flexible model. Warehouse teams can pick, pack and print Roadie delivery labels alongside other carriers using existing workflows, while delivery data is transmitted to the Roadie platform shortly afterward in scheduled batches. This separation of label printing and data transmission allows distribution centers to maintain full operational speed – even during periods of high demand.

The result is faster same-day fulfillment without operational slowdowns or system bottlenecks. Retailers using Centiro’s platform can now tap into Roadie’s nationwide delivery network to optimize for both speed and cost while maintaining warehouse efficiency.

“For retailers, adding speed shouldn't require complexity or compromise efficiency,” said Dennis Moon, COO at Roadie. “As an additional end-to-end solution for UPS customers and others, we are able to reach 97% of U.S. households – connecting distribution centers to the doorstep with the scale, reliability and operational consistency today’s customers expect. Together with Centiro, we’re embedding same-day delivery directly into existing enterprise workflows, making it easier to scale without disruption.”

“This project demonstrates the art of the possible in a high volume environment, focusing on fluid warehouse operations and still retaining all the value in what the carrier can provide,” said Matthew Gale, VP Operations at Centiro. “By working closely with Roadie, we enabled a deferred transaction model that removes API bottlenecks, preserves warehouse velocity, and still delivers true same-day fulfillment at scale. It’s a practical example of how flexibility and speed can coexist in high-volume distribution environments.”

About Centiro

Centiro is a global delivery management software provider headquartered in Sweden. The company connects retailers and brands to carrier networks, providing scalable execution, real-time insights, and flexible shipping options.

About Roadie

Roadie, a UPS company, is a leading logistics and delivery platform that helps businesses tackle the complexities of modern retail with unmatched delivery coverage, flexibility and visibility. Reaching 97% of U.S. households across more than 30,000 zip codes — from urban hubs to rural communities — Roadie provides seamless, scalable solutions that meet a variety of delivery needs.

With a network of more than 310,000 independent drivers nationwide, Roadie offers flexible delivery solutions that make complex logistics challenges easy, including solutions for local same-day delivery, delivery of big and bulky items, ship-from-store and DC-to-door. For more information, visit www.roadie.com.