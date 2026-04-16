Wolters Kluwer Extends Digital Lending Momentum by Enabling Liquidity Access for Commercial Assets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Building on its recent expansion of secured party access and digital collateral visibility, Wolters Kluwer Financial & Corporate Compliance today announced support and coordination with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB Des Moines) following its decision to accept digital Commercial Real Estate (CRE), Ag Real Estate, multifamily, HELOC, and other electronic assets as pledged collateral.

This collaboration enables member banks and credit unions to digitally originate and pledge asset types that historically required paper execution to access federal liquidity channels. By leveraging the capabilities of the eOriginal® eAsset® Management Platform, lenders can now extend digital workflows across asset classes that previously lacked compliant, enforceable infrastructure for use in the secondary market.

“The shift toward fully digital lending is no longer a future aspiration, it’s happening now,” said Simon Moir, Vice President, Lending Systems, Wolters Kluwer Financial & Corporate Compliance. “Lenders need both the confidence and the capabilities to keep pace, and that’s exactly what this collaboration delivers. Together with industry leaders, we’re creating a path for lenders to finally realize the full benefits of digital lending: greater efficiency, reduced costs, faster capital velocity, and fewer bottlenecks and compliance risks such as double pledging, all while ensuring continued access to their essential liquidity channels.”

“Wolters Kluwer has been an incredible partner as we work to launch innovative solutions for our members,” said Vonda Renfrow, Collateral Management Director, FHLB Des Moines. “Digital lending helps our members gain new efficiencies and better manage risk, providing them with the legal and operational certainty they've come to expect.”

As an early adopter, Tradition Capital Bank is among the institutions positioned to capitalize on the expanded acceptance of digital collateral.

“We’re excited to partner with Wolters Kluwer and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines to lead the next wave of innovation,” said Jennifer Elseth, Tradition Capital Bank, SVP, Loan Operations and Administration. “As we looked for ways to fully realize the benefits of digital lending—greater efficiencies, reduced risk, and a stronger customer experience—we knew it had to work across our entire loan portfolio. Equally important was confidence that robust secondary market options would be available. With this announcement from FHLB Des Moines, combined with the proven technology and expertise of eOriginal, we can now digitally originate our full range of loan products with the assurance that we have strong secondary outlets support for all of them.”

Wolters Kluwer recently became the first technology provider to introduce digital capabilities across CRE, Ag Real Estate, multi‑family, and HELOC lending, enabling these assets to be created, managed, pledged, sold, and securitized within a single, trusted platform.

For more than two decades, Wolters Kluwer has led the market in digital loan asset management through its eOriginal brand. The eOriginal eAsset Management Platform supports the secure creation, execution, transfer, and monetization of digital lending assets across asset classes including residential mortgage, equipment finance, motor vehicle, and solar lending—now extended to commercial and real estate backed lending at scale.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50, and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

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