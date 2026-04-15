Nucleai and Sirona Dx Partner to Deliver an Integrated Spatial Proteomics Solution for Pharma Drug Development

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nucleai, a leader in AI-powered spatial biology analytics, and Sirona Dx, a Technical CRO, specialized in spatial biology and single-cell services, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a fully integrated and scalable spatial proteomics solution for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Spatial proteomics platforms are generating increasingly rich and complex tissue data, yet a significant portion of that data’s biological value remains unrealized. Critical insights, including novel spatial biomarkers, treatment response signatures, and patient stratification patterns, are often under extracted due to sub-optimal assay development and fragmentation across assay development, imaging, and analytics. As multiplex imaging technologies advance, the gap between data generation and actionable insight continues to widen, leaving substantial value unrealized.

This partnership introduces a premium, fully integrated offering for pharma sponsors, delivered as a single engagement unified across the entire workflow. Sirona Dx leads assay design, development, and validation to ensure high-quality image generation, while Nucleai delivers AI-powered spatial analytics from feature extraction through biomarker discovery and biological interpretation. Together, the companies provide a seamless end-to-end solution in which highest quality tissue data is connected directly to actionable biological insight.

“Until now, pharma teams haven’t had a seamless way to translate spatial proteomics data into actionable biological insight,” said Avi Veidman, CEO of Nucleai. “Together with Sirona Dx, we’re delivering a single, integrated path from tissue data to meaningful biological insight — enabling more confident biomarker decisions and ultimately improving the probability of clinical success.”

“Pharma sponsors are investing heavily in spatial biology and need solutions that match both the quality and complexity of their data,” said Nasry Yassa, CEO of Sirona Dx. “Our partnership with Nucleai augments our capabilities to deliver fully integrated insight, providing a more seamless and effective model for supporting drug development programs.”

The joint offering supports applications across oncology, immunology, and neuroscience, including biomarker discovery and validation, patient stratification, mechanism of action studies, and clinical trial biomarker programs.

The partnership, combining best-in-class experimental and analytical capabilities, is timed perfectly to meet growing demand from pharma sponsors for integrated spatial biology solutions.

About Nucleai

Nucleai is a leader in AI-driven spatial biology, enabling pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to extract actionable insights from tissue data. Its multimodal platform combines spatial proteomics and advanced AI with deep biological expertise to accelerate biomarker discovery and precision medicine. Nucleai partners with leading CROs, pharmaceutical companies, diagnostics companies, and academic institutions worldwide.

Learn more at www.nucleai.ai.

About Sirona Dx

Sirona Dx is a pioneer of single-cell and spatial biology services, supporting translational research and drug development across a wide range of disease areas. Since 2018, the company has built industry-leading expertise, delivering high-quality, reproducible results while serving as a critical bridge between complex spatial biology data generation and clinically actionable insights. Sirona Dx operates a GCLP- and CLIA-accredited laboratory with active Phase I and Phase II spatial biology studies, enabling deeper biological understanding and more informed clinical decision-making.

Learn more at www.sironadx.com.