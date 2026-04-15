Voyager Selected by NASA for Seventh Private Astronaut Mission

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) has signed an order with NASA for the seventh Private Astronaut Mission to the International Space Station, launching no earlier than 2028.

“This award reflects decades of partnership with NASA and validates our belief that the infrastructure being built in low-Earth orbit today is the launchpad for humanity's future in deep space,” said Dylan Taylor, Chairman & CEO, Voyager. “From the International Space Station’s first commercial airlock to the seventh private astronaut mission, Voyager is committed to making American human spaceflight stronger, more capable, and more sustainable at every step of the journey.”

The seventh private astronaut mission, called VOYG-1, supports NASA’s strategy to transition low-Earth orbit operations to the private sector, establishing a sustainable framework where commercial partners deliver safe, reliable and cost-effective human spaceflight services that extend the agency’s legacy of exploration.

This mission is the next evolution of Voyager’s human spaceflight portfolio, serving as the bridge to commercial space stations and future deep-space platforms. It stress-tests and refines the life-support technologies, crew operations protocols and integrated systems architectures that lunar surface missions will require.

The mission also reinforces the momentum behind Voyager's broader strategic lunar initiative and its multi-million-dollar investment in Max Space, whose expandable habitat technology launches compactly and deploys to up to 20 times its stowed volume at its destination. That architecture – designed to maximize livable volume, reduce surface deployment costs and support long-duration habitation – addresses a central infrastructure challenge of sustained lunar presence.

Crewed mission execution experience built on the International Space Station, next-generation expandable habitats and commercial station development represent Voyager's position that the moon is an operational domain, not a temporary destination. The company unites proven International Space Station mission management heritage and Starlab commercial station development with private astronaut flight execution into one seamless capability to support NASA and future commercial customers to manage complex, crewed, long-duration missions.

About Voyager Technologies

Voyager Technologies is a defense and space technology company committed to advancing and delivering transformative, mission-critical solutions. By tackling the most complex challenges, Voyager aims to unlock new frontiers for human progress, fortify national security, and protect critical assets from ground to space. For more information visit: voyagertechnologies.com and follow on LinkedIn and X.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to Voyager Technologies, Inc.’s (the “Company’s”) mission statement and growth strategy, are “forward-looking statements.” Although the Company’s management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s ability to sustain and generate growth, ability to generate a sustainable order rate for its products and services and develop new technologies to meet customer needs, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve these known and unknown uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.