Voya Financial announces expanded Employee Assistance Program services with TELUS Health

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) today announced a new collaboration with TELUS Health to integrate their Employee Assistance Program (EAP) services in conjunction with Group Annual Term Life Insurance offered by Voya. The robust array of EAP services is available to help individuals improve emotional well-being and address personal, family and life challenges while also supporting productivity and resilience in the workplace.

Through this collaboration, Voya will offer access to TELUS Health’s EAP experience, designed to provide mental and emotional well-being support through a combination of digital and human-centered services. The integration reflects Voya’s continued focus on evolving its workplace benefits offerings to meet the changing needs of today’s workforce.

“As mental and emotional well-being continue to play a critical role in employee engagement and productivity, it’s essential that we work with service providers who share our commitment to delivering meaningful, trusted support,” said Maleiha Russell, VP, Life and Disability, Voya Financial. “TELUS Health brings a strong combination of clinical expertise, innovation and accessibility that aligns with our goal of helping employers support their people in impactful ways.”

TELUS Health’s EAP offering combines digital tools with access to qualified professionals who can help individuals access personalized care through the appropriate level of support for their needs. Integrated services include work-life and family support, financial guidance, identity theft consultation, well-being coaching and a robust online platform — together providing flexible pathways to care while supporting appropriate, timely intervention. Enhanced services are also available at additional cost and include the Total Mental Health program and critical incident support.

“Employers and insurers are recognizing that mental health plays a critical role in how people show up at work, manage their finances and navigate everyday life,” said Alan King, SVP, Employer Solutions, TELUS Health. “Bringing together Voya’s leadership in employee benefits with our experience in mental health and well-being allows us to expand access to more personalized support and make it easier for people to get the help they need when they need it.”

This collaboration complements Voya’s broader approach to mental and behavioral health, reinforcing its focus on access, quality and thoughtful care navigation across workplace benefits. Additional information about the new EAP offering will be shared directly with clients.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is a leading retirement, employee benefits and investment management company. Voya’s services and solutions help clear the path to financial confidence and a more fulfilling life for individual, workplace and institutional clients, supporting more than 18 million customer relationships. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya fosters a culture that values customer centricity, integrity, accountability, agility and inclusivity. Together with customers and partners, Voya employees fight for everyone's opportunity for a better financial future. For more information, visit voya.com and follow Voya Financial on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Insurance is underwritten by ReliaStar Life Insurance Company (Minneapolis, MN), a member of the Voya® family of companies. Voya Employee Benefits is a division of ReliaStar Life Insurance Company. Product availability and specific provisions may vary by state.

About TELUS Health

TELUS Health empowers people to live healthier lives and helps organizations create more productive, wellbeing-focused workplaces through global leadership in healthcare technology. Operating in more than 200 countries and territories, we support more than 161 million people at every point of their physical, mental, and financial wellbeing journey.

Our integrated approach connects the entire healthcare ecosystem: comprehensive workforce wellbeing programs, compassionate and personalized preventive care, and the technology infrastructure that healthcare practitioners and payors rely on daily. This creates seamless care pathways delivering regionalized and gender-responsive support, where and when people need it most.

Through our data-driven insights and proprietary research we are reshaping healthcare with earlier intervention and culturally-attuned approaches so individuals and organizations can thrive. Follow us as we advance our mission to become the world’s most trusted wellbeing company: telushealth.com

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