PsiQuantum, the University of Tokyo, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Announce Partnership to Bolster Quantum Workforce Development in Japan

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PsiQuantum, the University of Tokyo, and the Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation today announced a partnership to provide education and training for Japan’s growing quantum workforce. This initiative is supported by the Government of Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) under the Post-5G Information and Communication Systems program (2025–2027).

"Fault-tolerant quantum computers will only reach their full potential if we are prepared to use them effectively once they are built and deployed," said Victor Peng, PsiQuantum Interim Chief Executive Officer. Share

As fault-tolerant quantum computing emerges as a key technology for future industrial applications, the demand for highly skilled quantum professionals is increasing worldwide. This new partnership underscores the growing strength of the quantum ecosystem in Japan, as well as the critical role of a strong workforce in achieving the full promise of fault-tolerant quantum computing.

The program is jointly conducted by PsiQuantum, the University of Tokyo, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, combining academic education, industrial application development, and advanced quantum computing technologies. PsiQuantum provides expertise in fault-tolerant quantum computing and related software tools, the University of Tokyo leads the educational curriculum, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation contributes industrial use cases in chemistry and materials science.

Together, the three partners have launched a six-month training program for participants from the private sector and academia. More than 80 participants from over 20 companies with operations in Japan have already joined the program. Attendees will learn more about the fundamentals of fault-tolerant quantum computing, explore potential use cases across a range of sectors, and gain experience using advanced tools such as Construct, PsiQuantum’s secure, end-to-end platform for designing, analyzing, and optimizing algorithms for fault-tolerant quantum computing.

Subsequent phases over the next two years will focus on joint research and development opportunities in chemistry and materials science applications, with the shared objective of advancing toward deployment on fault-tolerant quantum computers.

“Fault-tolerant quantum computers will only reach their full potential if we are prepared to use them effectively once they are built and deployed,” said Victor Peng, PsiQuantum Interim Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to partner with Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and the University of Tokyo to further strengthen and prepare Japan’s globally recognized quantum workforce—and we are grateful to the Government of Japan for their support.”

“Developing human resources capable of connecting quantum technologies with real-world challenges is essential for the advancement of quantum computing,” said Takeshi Sato, University of Tokyo Associate Professor. “Through this partnership, we aim to provide students and professionals with hands-on experience in both the theoretical foundations and practical applications of fault-tolerant quantum computing.”

“Quantum computing has the potential to significantly accelerate innovation in chemistry and materials science,” said Qi Gao, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Distinguished Scientist. “By collaborating with the University of Tokyo and PsiQuantum, we aim to cultivate the next generation of quantum professionals while exploring future industrial applications of fault-tolerant quantum computing.”

This initiative represents one of Japan’s first structured training programs focused specifically on fault-tolerant quantum computing and aims to advance the long-term development of a sustainable quantum innovation ecosystem in Japan.

About PsiQuantum

PsiQuantum was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. The company’s mission is to build and deploy the world’s first useful quantum computers. PsiQuantum’s photonic approach enables it to leverage high-volume semiconductor manufacturing, existing cryogenic infrastructure, and architectural flexibility to rapidly scale its systems. Learn more at www.psiquantum.com.

About the University of Tokyo

The University of Tokyo is Japan's leading university and one of the world's top research universities. The vast research output of some 6,000 researchers is published in the world's top journals across the arts and sciences. Our vibrant student body of around 15,000 undergraduate and 15,000 graduate students includes over 5,000 international students. https://www.u-tokyo.ac.jp/en/index.html

About Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, established in 1933, is a comprehensive chemical manufacturer that provides a wide range of materials, from basic chemicals to performance products. The company operates globally across diverse fields including mobility, semiconductors and communications, food, medical, and infrastructure. Mitsubishi Chemical aims to be a “Green Specialty Company” committed to solving social problems and to delivering impressive results to customers with the power of materials, under our Purpose that “We lead with innovative solutions to achieve KAITEKI, the well-being of people and the planet.” For further information, please visit our website: https://www.m-chemical.co.jp/en/products/