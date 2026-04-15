Diversified Expands Global Playout and Distribution Capabilities Through Strategic Collaboration with Comcast Technology Solutions

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diversified, a global leader in audiovisual, broadcast and digital experience integration, today announced its strategic collaboration with Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS) to support the expansion of CTS’s new global Broadcast Operations Center at its Dry Creek facility in Colorado. The initiative reflects the growing need for an advanced centralized, fully IP-based infrastructure to support modern content delivery across broadcast, streaming and live sports—and marks another step in CTS’s continued evolution of scalable, cost-effective, next-generation media operations for its clients.

This initiative focuses on scaling CTS’s playout infrastructure to meet increasing customer demand for outsourced content management while improving operational efficiency, speed to deploy and system resilience. Diversified has worked alongside CTS’s engineering and operations teams to modernize and expand its playout environment, including the integration of SMPTE ST 2110-based IP infrastructure, advanced monitoring technologies and centralized network operations capabilities.

The result is a new unified monitoring and control environment that consolidates multiple workflows, businesses and clients into a single operational view—enabling more efficient staffing, automated and swift issue resolution and improved scalability. The expanded facility is designed to serve as both an operational hub and a showcase environment for clients and partners, highlighting the next generation of playout and distribution technologies in a live environment.

“This expansion represents more than a facility upgrade. It reflects where the industry is going,” said Jason Kornweiss, senior vice president of advisory services at Diversified. “As playout and distribution operations become more critical to growth, media companies need partners who understand both the technical complexity and the operational realities of these environments. Diversified has been investing in that exact capability, and this collaboration with Comcast Technology Solutions is a strong example of the impact.”

To support ongoing growth, Diversified has also established a dedicated on-site presence at the Dry Creek facility, embedding engineering and delivery teams directly alongside CTS operations. This model enables real-time collaboration, accelerates decision-making and ensures continuous optimization as the environment scales—allowing CTS to stay focused on client engagement, workflow optimization, 24/7 operational support, scale and reliability that CTS provides sports leagues, teams and premier media entertainment companies.

“As demand for next-gen playout services continues to grow across broadcast, streaming and sports, having the right team in place is critical,” said Bart Spriester, senior vice president and general manager, streaming, broadcast & advertising at Comcast Technology Solutions. “Our collaboration with Diversified allows us to continue scaling, innovate confidently and deliver the level of performance our clients expect.”

The collaboration reflects a broader industry shift toward centralized, IP-based media operations. As content distribution expands across streaming, live event platforms and FAST channels, playout is evolving from a standalone technical function into a scalable service layer—one that must support increasing channel volume, multi-platform delivery and real-time audience engagement. In response, media organizations are consolidating operations, outsourcing non-core functions and investing in infrastructure that can adapt quickly without increasing operational overhead.

For Diversified, this work reflects a deliberate expansion of its playout and distribution expertise, with a focus on supporting some of the industry’s most complex and performance-critical environments. With multiple high-profile engagements underway, the company is increasingly playing a central role in how media organizations modernize, outsource and scale content delivery operations—further reinforcing its position in master control, distribution and media operations transformation.

Attendees at the 2026 NAB Show in Las Vegas are invited to join Diversified and Comcast Technology Solutions for a deeper look at these trends. On Monday, April 20 at 2 p.m., Kornweiss will join Comcast Technology Solutions’ Director of Sports Management Solutions Kyle Eichman and Anthony Brock, vice president of business strategy and analytics for the Philadelphia Flyers, for a featured session titled “From Playout to Platform: How Comcast Technology Solutions Is Evolving Media Operations for Scale.” The session will examine how media organizations are connecting playout, distribution and direct-to-consumer experiences to create more responsive, data-driven engagement models—and why the link between operational infrastructure and fan experience is becoming a critical competitive advantage.

About Diversified

Diversified is a global leader in audiovisual, broadcast and digital experience integration, recognized for delivering some of the world’s most iconic spaces. We serve leading enterprises, media organizations and public-sector agencies by designing, building and operating environments where content, communication and experience converge. From corporate campuses and smart workplaces to sports venues, retail networks and broadcast operations, Diversified delivers complex, large-scale systems with the engineering rigor and operational discipline required to perform at scale. For more information, visit Diversified’s website and follow us on LinkedIn.