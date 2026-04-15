Mirakulo and INVIDI Technologies Announce Strategic Global Partnership to Advance Addressable Advertising Across Broadcast Platforms

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil & PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mirakulo, a leader in next-generation digital TV software, and INVIDI Technologies, a global pioneer in targeted, addressable advertising solutions, today announced a strategic cooperation to deliver joint advertising solutions across multiple markets, focusing initially on the Americas, Japan and Southeast Asia.

Mirakulo and INVIDI Technologies announce a strategic cooperation to deliver joint advertising solutions across multiple markets. Share

This collaboration unites two complementary technologies that enhance the future of TV advertising by bridging broadcast distribution with broadband-based personalization, empowering broadcasters and advertisers with better monetization tools and viewers with more relevant content.

INVIDI’s addressable advertising platform enables TV operators to deliver highly targeted ads to specific audiences across cable, satellite, IPTV and streaming platforms, reducing wasted impressions and increasing advertising inventory value for programmers and distributors. Its advanced system leverages data and device-level targeting to reach households with precision, regardless of how viewers watch content.

Building on this capability, Mirakulo will integrate its AstroTV NEXT solution, a complete platform supporting Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI) via broadband, into INVIDI’s ecosystem. AstroTV NEXT enables broadcasters to replace linear advertisement with internet-delivered personalized advertising, unlocking new revenue opportunities and enhancing interactive experiences for viewers.

As part of the collaboration, Mirakulo and INVIDI will showcase the combined solution to key international broadcasters in the Americas, Japan and the broader Asia-Pacific region. Following positive reception to Mirakulo’s implementation by major partners, the cooperation will formalize joint efforts to deploy integrated advertising platforms that cater to both traditional broadcast environments and digital-first monetization models.

“We are thrilled to partner with INVIDI Technologies to extend the capabilities of addressable advertising across global markets,” said David Britto, CEO of Mirakulo. “Bringing AstroTV NEXT to support broadband-sourced dynamic ad insertion alongside INVIDI’s market-proven addressable solutions creates a unique opportunity for broadcasters to fully leverage the convergence of broadcast and broadband. Together, we can enable more effective monetization, enhanced viewer engagement, and a scalable path for the future of TV advertising.”

“INVIDI has always been at the forefront of developing and deploying advanced technology solutions for addressable advertising”, said Nick Chuah, INVIDI’s Managing Director, APAC. “With our collaboration with Mirakulo, we will reach a new set of consumers across the globe, further expanding reach for advertisers.”

About Mirakulo

Mirakulo is an industry leader in digital TV software innovation, with deep expertise in ISDB-T and ATSC 3.0 standards. The company is known for its work in interactive applications, middleware (including Ginga DTV Play), and advanced solutions for connected TV, VoD, and IPTV. Mirakulo’s flagship platform, AstroTV NEXT, integrates broadcast and broadband technologies, providing full support for dynamic ad insertion (DAI) and interactive features. mirakulo.com.

About INVIDI Technologies

INVIDI Technologies is the industry pioneer in addressable advertising, enabling content owners to drive materially higher revenues from existing inventory. Partnering with top broadcasters and operators, INVIDI’s Emmy® Award–winning technology improves advertising performance, reduces waste, and increases media value while safeguarding viewer privacy. invidi.com.