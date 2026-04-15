Navan Selected by Opella to Streamline Global Travel and Expense

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN), the global AI-powered business travel and expense management platform, today announced it has been selected by Opella to manage its global travel and expense programme.

“Navan provides our teams with an easy-to-use tool that removes the complexity from business travel and expense, improving our employee experience and giving us the real-time visibility required to effectively manage costs,” said Vincent Cotard, VP Global Head Real Estate and Workplace Experience at Opella. "Our employees will now have the easiest way to book travel and manage their expenses as we look to automate processes across the business.”

Following Opella’s carve-out from Sanofi, the self-care company sought an AI-powered partner to provide employees with an easy-to-use travel platform and to optimize spending. Initial conversations began about Navan's travel product and Opella extended the partnership to also include Navan’s expense product, giving them end-to-end control and visibility of their entire travel and expense outlay.

Anticipated benefits from the partnership with Navan include:

Cost savings: Targeting savings of up to 20% on annual travel spend through access to competitive pricing and reduced fees.

High adoption: Aiming for 95% platform adoption and a 96% traveller satisfaction score.

Operational efficiency: Saving an estimated 15 minutes per booking through AI-assisted capabilities and improved self-serve access across both web and mobile applications.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Opella to modernise their global travel and expense programme,” said Zahir Abdelouhab, SVP, EMEA, Navan. “By addressing issues with their existing inventory, we are confident that Opella will achieve the adoption rates and savings necessary to meet their goals.”

Opella joins a growing list of enterprise organizations that have recently switched to Navan, including industry leaders from across France, including Alcatel-Lucent, Lafarge, and Expleo.

About Opella

Opella is the self-care challenger with the purest and third-largest portfolio in the Over-The-Counter (OTC) & Vitamins, Minerals & Supplements (VMS) market globally. Our mission is to bring health into people’s hands by making self-care as simple as it should be. For half a billion consumers worldwide – and counting. At the core of this mission is our 100 loved brands, our 11,000-strong global team, our 13 best-in-class manufacturing sites and 4 specialized science and innovation development centers. Headquartered in France, Opella is the proud maker of many of the world’s most loved brands, including Allegra, Buscopan, Doliprane, Dulcolax, Enterogermina, Essentiale and Mucosolvan. B Corp certified globally, we are active players in the journey towards healthier people and planet.

About Navan

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform that makes travel easy for frequent travelers. From finding flights and hotels, to automating expense reconciliation, with 24/7 support along the way, Navan delivers an intuitive experience travelers love and finance teams rely on. See how Navan customers benefit and learn more at navan.com.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” or similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include the risks described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Navan’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 2, 2026, as they may be updated by Navan’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, Navan undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.