ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Backbase, the leader in AI-native banking technology, and Ninth Wave, a leading provider of secure Open Finance connectivity, announced a strategic partnership today that will enable banks to offer a seamless connection between their business clients’ ERP and accounting systems and their banking data. The partnership will improve customer experience by providing greater cash flow visibility, cleaner reconciliation, faster payment execution, and overall increased efficiency in banking activities.

Backbase and Ninth Wave partner to bring Open Finance connectivity to commercial banking. The partnership takes the complexity out of Open Finance connectivity, enabling banks to provide a modern banking experience to their business customers. Share

Banks utilizing Backbase can now provide their corporate clients with direct, permissioned access to the banking data used by their financial systems daily. Ninth Wave's API-first connectivity layer serves as a bridge between the bank and the client's ERP or accounting software, managing consent, activity logs, and API governance within a single platform. This ensures accurate, real-time data transfer with comprehensive audit trails and integrated compliance controls. It removes the need for manual workarounds, batch uploads, and unreliable data scraping.

Recent research confirms strong demand for Open Finance features among CFOs and their corporate finance teams. Ninth Wave’s 2025 research found that 86% said they would consider switching banks to access Open Finance features. Those with connections reported saving over five hours a week thanks to the increased efficiency of direct bank access.

Looking ahead, Backbase and Ninth Wave plan to expand ERP connectivity features, support multi-country corporate payments, and develop real-time cash management dashboards for global enterprises. The joint solution is available now.

“Commercial clients prefer not to log into a portal and re-enter data that their ERP system already has. By partnering with Ninth Wave, we give banks a direct integration path into how their corporate clients actually operate. That's what keeps relationships sticky and opens the door to real value-added services," said Mayank Somaiya, Global VP for Marketplace at Backbase.

"Backbase offers a robust, modern foundation for commercial banking, and Ninth Wave simplifies connectivity by managing API connections, ensuring strong security, and providing a management hub to oversee their Open Finance operations. Together, we are delivering the modern banking services that business clients require,” said Joe Fiorillo, Ninth Wave’s VP of Strategic Partnerships.

About Backbase

Backbase built the AI-native Banking OS - the operating system that turns fragmented banking operations into a Unified Frontline. Customers, employees, and AI agents work as one across digital channels, front-office, and operations.

120+ leading banks run on Backbase across Retail, SMB & Commercial, Private Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recognized by Forrester, Gartner, and Datos as a category leader, Backbase was founded in 2003 by Jouk Pleiter and is headquartered in Amsterdam, with teams across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

About Ninth Wave

Ninth Wave is the leading provider of secure data connectivity between financial institutions and third-party applications, including aggregators, fintechs, accounting solutions, ERP systems, and other business tools. Ninth Wave is the most comprehensive provider of open finance connectivity, delivering a single, unified platform that connects financial institutions to the entire open banking ecosystem with white-glove service and operational simplicity. Founded in 2018, Ninth Wave is privately owned and based in New York City. For more information, visit ninth-wave.com.