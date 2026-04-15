Golden State Orthopedics & Spine Selects athenahealth to Drive Innovation and Operational Excellence, Supporting Growth and Expansion

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--athenahealth, a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for healthcare organizations and systems nationwide, today announced that Golden State Orthopedics & Spine (GSOS), one of the largest physician-owned orthopedic groups in the Bay Area, is implementing athenaOne to support its operational innovation, commitment to delivering exceptional patient care, and ongoing growth.

Golden State Orthopedics & Spine selected athenahealth for its cloud-based architecture that connects data across the athenaOne network to drive automation and enable rapid deployment of AI capabilities. Share

With nearly 60 board-certified physicians and approximately 500,000 patient visits annually, GSOS is a leader in managing complex multispecialty orthopedic care, including urgent care services. The organization faces sophisticated operational demands — such as imaging integration, surgical scheduling, intricate billing, and specialized workflows — that require a nimble, scalable technology solution.

“We did extensive research and real-world validation with other customers and chose athenahealth because their technology is forward-looking, flexible, and built to support our growth,” said Steve Hammarstrom, CEO of Golden State Orthopedics & Spine. “We were also looking for a partner with the right focus on harnessing AI and advanced analytics to improve patient experience, care delivery, and revenue cycle management. We found that with athenahealth.”

After a thorough evaluation, GSOS selected athenahealth for its cloud-based architecture that connects data across the athenaOne network to drive automation and enable rapid deployment of AI capabilities. Using athenaOne’s Advanced Intelligence Layer, the platform powers AI-driven, actionable insights that enhance decision-making, streamline clinical and administrative workflows, and improve outcomes.

athenahealth’s strong track record in orthopedics will also benefit GSOS. With more than 7,000 orthopedic clinicians in its network, the company has a deep understanding of the unique challenges orthopedic practices face. Hammarstrom emphasized that easy deployment and ongoing support — especially staying current with billing, coding, and regulatory changes — were key factors in choosing athenaOne.

GSOS also picked athenahealth for its AI-native revenue cycle management (RCM) system that will help GSOS navigate a challenging labor market while making billing faster and more accurate. By automating routine tasks such as claims processing and denials management, athenaOne frees staff to focus on higher-value work, enhances efficiency, and improves cash flow.

“Orthopedic practices are under real pressure to demonstrate quality and keep pace with rapid changes in billing and care delivery, all at once,” said Chris Kondrat, chief customer officer, athenahealth. “We built athenaOne to address that head-on, so Golden State's clinicians and staff can work smarter and grow with confidence.”

Learn more about athenaOne for Orthopedics, a solution designed to help orthopedists operate a high-performance practice that delivers specialized care.

About athenahealth, Inc.

Since 1997, athenahealth has been curing complexity for ambulatory healthcare practices and the patients they serve, empowering them to deliver the best possible care and business outcomes through innovative clinical, financial, and patient engagement solutions. athenahealth connects practices, health systems, payers, partners and patients to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. Learn more at www.athenahealth.com.

About Golden State Orthopedics & Spine

Golden State Orthopedics & Spine is a specialty orthopedic medical group In Northern California with 19 service locations, 60 Physicians and over 550 employees. The organization is a result of the consolidation of the practices of Muir Orthopaedic Specialists, OrthoNorCal and Webster Orthopedics, who together were established for over 90 years in the San Francisco Bay Area. The group offers a coordinated continuum of care from the beginning of any orthopedic injury or illness through recovery. Encompassing urgent care, diagnostics, treatment, rehabilitation and incredibly compassionate staff, Golden State Orthopedics & Spine helps each patient be their best self to live the life they love.