AWS and Lumen Redefine Private Cloud Connectivity by Bringing Cloud and Network Together

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The way businesses connect to the cloud is changing in a major way. What once took multiple providers and weeks to set up is becoming a simple, software-driven experience. Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today announced it is the first network provider to collaborate with AWS on AWS Interconnect – last mile using Lumen Cloud Interconnect, leveraging its last-mile and metro network infrastructure to simplify private connectivity between enterprise locations and AWS.

“Cloud and network infrastructure can no longer operate separately; modern applications demand they work as one,” said Jim Fowler, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Lumen Technologies. “Cloud providers are increasingly integrating connectivity as a cloud service, and Lumen’s network enables that seamless experience. Together with AWS, we’re simplifying how enterprises connect to the cloud, helping them reduce complexity, move faster and support today’s demanding applications.”

Making Cloud Connectivity Fast and Simple

With AWS Interconnect – last mile, enterprises can establish private, high-speed connections from their branch offices, data centers, or remote sites directly to AWS with just a few clicks through the AWS Console and Lumen Connect portal. Lumen Cloud Interconnect supports those connections behind the scenes, delivering an automated and on-demand experience. By eliminating the need for multiple providers and simplifying manual configuration, organizations can shrink deployment timelines from weeks to minutes, scale bandwidth as needed and deliver the speed and reliability their business depends on.

The collaboration combines the AWS cloud and operational model with Lumen’s digital network platform and extensive network infrastructure, which spans more than 340,000 route miles and connects thousands of enterprise locations and data centers. Together, the companies are enabling a more seamless, unified experience where connectivity is no longer treated as a separate layer, but as an integrated part of how organizations access and use cloud services.

“Enterprises are looking for network infrastructure that delivers the same agility and simplicity they experience in the cloud,” said Peter Chahal, Research Director for IDC's Worldwide Telecommunications Services and Strategies practice. “The collaboration between Lumen and AWS brings these capabilities together by streamlining connectivity, reducing operational complexity, and enabling organizations to deploy faster, improve performance, and realize greater value from their cloud investments.”

Organizations that rely on moving large volumes of data quickly and securely, including those supporting generative AI and machine learning, data-intensive analytics, real-time applications, and hybrid or multi-cloud environments stand to benefit most from this new approach to cloud connectivity. This includes industries such as healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and media where performance and reliability are critical. As they adopt a more distributed architecture, the quality of the connection between their environments and the cloud becomes essential to maintaining performance.

Availability

AWS Interconnect – last mile with Lumen Cloud Interconnect is now generally available to enterprise customers in the United States. Customers can now initiate connections through AWS Console and Lumen’s digital platform, Lumen Connect, and monitor availability, latency, and performance across their environments.

To learn more about how Lumen and AWS are simplifying cloud connectivity, visit: https://www.lumen.com/en-us/services/aws-interconnect-last-mile.html

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen is unleashing the world's digital potential. We ignite business growth by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. As the trusted network for AI, Lumen uses the scale of our network to help companies realize AI's full potential. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, managed service, and digital platform capabilities, we meet our customers’ needs today and as they build for tomorrow.

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