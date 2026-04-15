Outreach to Lead the Future of Interconnected AI Agents for Revenue Teams

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Outreach, the agentic AI platform for revenue teams, announced it is now available on AgentExchange, Salesforce’s marketplace for the agentic era that brings together the rich ecosystems of AppExchange, Slack, and Agentforce into one experience – making it easy for customers to discover, buy, activate, and manage trusted solutions across Salesforce and Slack. AgentExchange provides a trusted ecosystem of nearly 14,000 vetted apps, agents, sub-agents, tools, integrations, and experts that help customers solve their unique business challenges faster. Outreach is currently available on AgentExchange here.

Through this collaboration with Salesforce, users can access Outreach’s AI capabilities directly within their existing workflows. Share

As AI adoption accelerates across revenue teams, many organizations still struggle to move from insight to execution. Data lives in CRM systems, while the work required to close deals happens across disconnected tools and workflows.

“With the new AgentExchange, partners like Outreach get better access to Salesforce’s entire install base and tools that help them build, manage, and scale their distribution more efficiently than ever before,” said Brian Landsman, CEO of AgentExchange and EVP of Global Partnerships, Salesforce. “We’re excited to welcome Outreach’s revenue orchestration platform to AgentExchange and work together to help companies automate revenue workflows with AI.”

Outreach addresses that gap by bringing agentic AI across the revenue lifecycle, helping teams move from fragmented insights to coordinated action across prospecting, deal management, and forecasting.

Outreach enables CROs, Revenue Operations, and customer-facing teams to operationalize revenue data through its AI agents and Model Context Protocol (MCP), a standard that allows AI systems to share context and coordinate actions across workflows. By extending Salesforce’s single source of truth into execution workflows, organizations can deploy AI that not only analyzes data but carries work forward across the revenue process.

Through this collaboration with Salesforce, users can access Outreach’s AI capabilities directly within their existing workflows. Outreach AI agents are designed to act across revenue workflows, including updating records, advancing deals, and automating multi-step processes that keep opportunities moving forward.

These capabilities enable revenue teams to:

Deploy AI agents that act directly within seller workflows

Enrich decisions with CRM, engagement, and conversation signals

Automate multi-step processes across systems, eliminating the need for manual updates

Improve forecasting accuracy with real-time pipeline and buyer signals

Coordinate agent-to-agent workflows across tools using MCP

“Revenue teams don’t need more AI insights, they need AI that helps them move work forward,” said Abhijit Mitra, CEO of Outreach. “This collaboration with Salesforce brings AI directly into the workflows where revenue teams operate every day, helping them execute more consistently and adapt faster to what’s happening in their pipeline.”

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About Outreach

Outreach, founded in 2014, is the only complete agentic AI platform for revenue teams. Outreach infuses agentic AI, conversation intelligence, and assistive AI to power hundreds of use cases across revenue motions. From new logo prospecting to expansions, deal acceleration, driving retention, and forecasting, Outreach AI automates workflows and frees sellers to focus on more strategic conversations and actions. Revenue leaders benefit from connected account visibility, performance insights, and higher forecasting accuracy across every GTM team. World leading enterprise organizations use Outreach to power their revenue teams, including Databricks, SAP, Siemens, and Verizon to name a few. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.ai.