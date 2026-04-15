Analogic & Leidos Security Enterprise Solutions Announce Intent to Combine Under Analogic Leadership

SALEM, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Analogic Corporation ("Analogic") and Leidos, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) ("Leidos") today announced a definitive agreement to create a global security imaging and detection company through the combination of Analogic with Leidos' Security Enterprise Solutions, Ports & Borders and Industrial Automation businesses ("SES"). The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Upon closing, the combined business will operate under the Analogic brand as a privately held company, led by Analogic's current Chief Executive Officer, Tom Ripp.

“Today marks an important milestone for our company and for the security industry. By combining two highly complementary organizations, we are creating a stronger, more capable company with the expertise and breadth of solutions to better meet evolving customer needs worldwide,” said Mr. Ripp. “This transaction expands our product portfolio and sales channels, enabling us to support global customers across the full lifecycle of security screening. Customers will benefit from simplified engagement, deeper domain expertise, and solutions that are better aligned with their operational and regulatory requirements. Together, we are better positioned to innovate and support airport, port, and border security customers as they address increasing security demands while maintaining passenger throughput and operational efficiency.”

Analogic is an established technology focused company in advanced imaging, power, and motion control technologies serving the aviation security, medical, and industrial end-markets. The company has pioneered breakthroughs for nearly six decades, including the commercialization of CT in aviation security applications. Today, Analogic sells imaging & detection and power & automation solutions to customers worldwide.

Leidos SES is a global leader in mission critical security detection systems, with an end-to-end portfolio that safeguards the world’s busiest airports, ports, borders, and critical facilities. With security systems deployed across 129 countries, SES has a proven track record and longstanding customer partnerships.

Advisors

Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Hinckley Allen & Snyder LLP acted as legal advisors to Analogic, along with Ernst & Young LLP as accounting advisor. Leidos retained PJT Partners as financial advisor, Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP and DLA Piper as legal advisors and KPMG as accounting advisor in connection with the transaction.

About Analogic

Analogic, headquartered in Salem, NH, is a global leader in design, development, manufacturing and support of technically advanced and cost-effective imaging & detection and power technology solutions for aviation security, healthcare, and other high-end industrial markets. For more information, please visit www.analogic.com.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with approximately 50,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $17.2 billion for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.