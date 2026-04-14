Founders Federal Credit Union Selects NCR Atleos for ATMaaS to Modernize Member Self-Service Experience

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”), a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced that Founders Federal Credit Union will leverage the Atleos ATM as a Service (ATMaaS) operating model.

Serving more than 289,000 members across 50 offices in South Carolina and North Carolina, Founders Federal Credit Union is one of the region’s most trusted and member‑focused financial cooperatives, with over $5 billion in assets. The credit union has long emphasized a commitment to convenience, service quality, and investing in modern technology that complements its personalized in‑branch experience.

Through its collaboration with Atleos, Founders Federal Credit Union is adopting a model designed to streamline ATM operations, strengthen security, and enhance uptime—ensuring members enjoy modern, convenient access to their finances across the Carolinas.

“At Founders, we are always looking for ways to blend technological innovation with the personalized service our members value,” said Joe McCain, Chief Administrative Officer, Founders Federal Credit Union. “NCR Atleos brings a well-established approach to ATM modernization that is intended to elevate convenience and security while reducing operational complexity. This collaboration supports our ongoing mission of delivering a dependable, high‑quality banking experience—wherever and however our members choose to engage with us.”

“Founders Federal Credit Union is deeply committed to providing members with convenient and secure access to cash,” said Meghan Bennett, Vice President, North America for Atleos. “We’re proud to support their vision with an outsourcing model that is designed to enhance efficiency, reduce complexity, and support reliable ATM availability across the Carolinas. This is a great example of how Atleos helps financial institutions modernize operations while staying true to the personal service their members value.”

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is the leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivaled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. Atleos is ranked #12 in Newsweek’s prestigious 2025 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with approximately 20,000 employees globally. For more information, visit www.ncratleos.com.