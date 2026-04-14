Future Tech Enhances IT Lifecycle Management With Advanced Analytics from Nexthink

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Future Tech Enterprise, Inc, a global IT solutions provider offering a diverse array of technology services and solutions to the corporate and government sectors, today announced an enhancement to its IT lifecycle management services powered by Nexthink, the global leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management. The service gives IT leaders immediate visibility into device performance, utilization, and lifecycle metrics, helping organizations reduce costs, optimize infrastructure, and improve employee productivity.

“We are constantly looking for ways to add value and improve outcomes for our customers,” said Bob Venero, CEO of Future Tech Enterprise, Inc. “Enhancing our IT lifecycle management services with Nexthink allows us to provide actionable insights that help organizations operate more efficiently, make data-driven decisions, and maximize the productivity of their technology investments.” Future Tech has recently partnered with one of the largest private companies globally to implement Nexthink within their environment, delivering immediate visibility into device performance and enabling faster, data-driven decision-making.

With hardware costs rising, supply chains under pressure, and IT environments becoming increasingly complex, organizations cannot afford blind spots in device management. Nexthink’s analytics provide Future Tech customers real-time insights that enable IT teams to identify underutilized devices, optimize procurement, rationalize software licenses, and identify and address potential issues before they affect operations. These insights turn raw data into actionable decisions that improve day-to-day IT management and optimize resources.

By leveraging Nexthink’s analytics, Future Tech delivers a comprehensive view of end-user device performance and digital experience. Organizations gain insights into how enterprise software and hardware are being used, allowing IT teams to optimize workflows, ensure compliance, and maximize the value of their technology investments.

The enhanced service also supports advisory capabilities, enabling Future Tech to guide clients on device lifecycle management, digital employee experience strategies, AI adoption, and software license optimization. Customers benefit from real-time visibility across business units, empowering IT leaders to make informed decisions, reduce waste, and maintain business continuity during high-demand periods or compliance-heavy workflows.

“We’re focused on ensuring our customers realize the full value of our solutions,” said Steven Little, SVP Global MSP’s and Channels at Nexthink. “Our partnership with Future Tech strengthens that commitment, bringing together their proven success with global enterprises and a comprehensive service wrap that streamlines performance and drives greater profitability for customers. Together, we’re better equipped to support organizations as they navigate increasingly complex digital transformation journeys."

For more information about Future Tech, please visit ftei.com.

About Future Tech Enterprise, Inc.

Future Tech Enterprise, Inc. is a global IT solutions provider, offering a diverse array of technology services and solutions to the corporate and government sectors. As a Dell Global Titanium Partner with nearly three decades of experience, Future Tech specializes in AI-enabled infrastructure, PC-as-a-Service, and secure, large-scale technology lifecycle management for some of the world’s most mission-driven enterprises. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Future Tech is recognized as a trusted integrator behind some of the most advanced digital transformation initiatives in the federal sector. For more information, please visit ftei.com.

About Nexthink

Nexthink is the leader in digital employee experience management software. The company provides IT leaders with unprecedented insight allowing them to see, diagnose and fix issues at scale impacting employees anywhere, with any application or network, before employees notice the issue. Through agentic AI and cutting-edge solutions, Nexthink enables thousands of customers to provide better digital experiences and enhanced employee productivity to millions of employees. Dual headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland and Boston, Massachusetts, Nexthink has 9 offices worldwide. For more information, visit nexthink.com.