WilandTM and A Parent Media Co. Partner to Power Victory+ with FanSignalsTM Predictive Subscriber Intelligence

NIWOT, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WilandTM, a leader in predictive audience intelligence, today announced a new client partnership with A Parent Media Co. (APMC) to support its free sports streaming platform, Victory+. Through this partnership, Victory+ will use FanSignals™, Wiland’s predictive audience intelligence solution, to gain deeper audience insights—helping both Victory+ and its advertising partners better understand viewers, inform content decisions, and drive stronger engagement.

The partnership marks Wiland’s expansion into free, ad-supported streaming platforms, extending the company’s proven sports, entertainment and consumer brands capabilities into business models where understanding audience behavior and engagement drivers is critical to success. FanSignals transforms Victory+ audience data into actionable consumer segments built on demographics, interests, and category affinities—enabling smarter engagement and monetization strategies while protecting the trust of users.

“The free, ad-supported streaming market demands more than viewing data—it requires predictive intelligence,” said Mike Gingell, CEO of Wiland. “Victory+ understands that growth is driven by a superior user experience and the high-precision audience data that advertisers demand. FanSignals makes both possible.”

“Victory+ is built to bring fans closer to the teams, leagues and creators they love while creating a meaningful bridge for our partners,” said Joe Leavitt, CRO at A Parent Media Co and Victory+. “FanSignals gives us the intelligence to better understand our audience, strengthen retention, and deliver greater value to advertisers through one of the few experiences that still commands undivided attention: the magic of live sports.”

“The FAST market is maturing fast, and the platforms that win will be the ones who can give advertisers precision, not just reach,” said Andre Murphy, VP of Sports & Entertainment Division at Wiland. “FanSignals gives Victory+ the audience intelligence to deliver exactly that.”

The partnership positions Wiland as a leading data intelligence partner for free, ad-supported streaming services—demonstrating how platforms can leverage predictive analytics to optimize advertising revenue models.

For more information about FanSignals and how Wiland supports sports and entertainment organizations, visit www.wiland.com/data/fansignals/ or Talk to Us.

About Wiland, Inc.

Wiland, Inc. is a data science company that helps brands and nonprofits find, keep, and grow their best customers. Powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning, our solutions transform trillions of consumer spend and intent signals into precise audiences and actionable insights. The result is smarter marketing that drives profitable acquisition, stronger retention, and greater customer lifetime value across every channel. With a foundation of ethical data practices and privacy-first innovation, Wiland delivers the intelligence organizations need to achieve measurable outcomes with confidence.

Learn more at www.wiland.com

ABOUT APMC

A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is the global technology firm behind the world’s most trusted streaming platforms, including Kidoodle.TV® and the fan-first sports service, Victory+™. Built on a foundation of safety, access, and equity, APMC connects millions of viewers to premium content without the barrier of paywalls. Through its "Safe Streaming™" mandate and groundbreaking Safe Exchange™ ad-tech, APMC provides brands with meaningful access to household audiences in a 100% human-vetted environment. From children’s education to professional sports, APMC is a purpose-driven organization dedicated to making media free, inclusive, and impactful for communities everywhere.

ABOUT Victory+

Victory+ is a free, sports streaming platform that puts fans first, giving them direct access to the teams and leagues they love. It features regional broadcasts of teams including the Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks, and Texas Rangers, along with national coverage of highly popular leagues such as the WHL and NWSL. Victory+ is also the home to a library of on-demand, premium sports-based, outdoors, and extreme sports content.

Learn more at www.victoryplus.com and www.aparentmedia.com